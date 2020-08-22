Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
12 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
17 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Suzuka / Qualifying report

Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima Honda gets first pole since 2012

shares
comments
Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima Honda gets first pole since 2012
By:

The Nakajima Racing Honda squad secured its first SUPER GT pole position in eight years in scorching temperatures at Suzuka.

With track temperatures hovering around the 50-degree mark, the ballast-free Dunlop-shod #64 Honda NSX-GT shared by Takuya Izawa and Hiroki Otsu was in a class of one all day.

Izawa convincingly topped practice by some half a second in the morning, and GT500 rookie Otsu continued that good work in Q1 with a time 0.340s clear of the field.

In the eight-car Q2 shootout, Izawa pumped in a lap of 1m46.239s to secure Nakajima Racing and Dunlop's first GT500 pole since the 2012 Golden Week Fuji race.

Second-fastest in Q1, the #23 NISMO Nissan GT-R was also the closest challenger in Q2 as Ronnie Quintarelli came up 0.460s shy of Izawa's benchmark to secure a spot on the front row.

The two Cerumo Toyota GR Supras will make up the second row, with Yuji Tachikawa in the #38 car beating the sister #14 machine of Sho Tsuboi by just over a tenth.

Behind the two Bridgestone-equipped cars was the Yokohama-shod Mugen Honda, with Hideki Mutoh ensuring all four tyre manufacturers made it in the top five.

Sixth-fastest was the Bandoh GR Supra of Yuji Kunimoto, also running Yokohamas, while the Real Racing and Team Kunimitsu Hondas, driven by Bertrand Baguette and Tadasuke Makino respectively, completed the Q2 order.

SUPER GT returnee Heikki Kovalainen was denied the chance to drive in qualifying as his teammate in the SARD Toyota, Yuichi Nakayama, was narrowly eliminated in Q1. The pair will start ninth ahead of the #3 NDDP/B-Max Racing Nissan.

Read Also:

The two TOM'S Supras, carrying the biggest success handicaps in the field at 58kg and 60kg respectively, qualified 11th and 12th, with Nick Cassidy in the #37 car leading stablemate Sacha Fenestraz in the championship-leading #36 machine.

More unexpected was that the ARTA Honda, carrying only 8kg of ballast, struggled to a lowly 14th place in the hands of Nirei Fukuzumi.

GT300: Toyota Prius on pole as de Oliveira loses best lap

The #31 apr Toyota GR Sport Prius PHV secured pole position in the GT300 class, but only after Kondo Racing Nissan man Joao Paulo de Oliveira had his best lap deleted.

Ex-Nissan GT500 driver de Oliveira set the fastest time in Q2 of 1m58.053s, only to have it taken away for exceeding track limits exiting Spoon corner in the #56 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 he shares with Kiyoto Fujinami.

That promoted the ballast-free Prius of Koki Saga and Yuhki Nakayama to pole, with Saga setting the class benchmark of 1m58.189s.

Toshiki Oyu was promoted to second in the ARTA Honda NSX GT3 he shares with Shinichi Takagi, while de Oliveira’s best valid laptime in the Kondo Nissan - which is carrying 42kg of ballast - proved enough for third.

The points-leading Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra GT300 shrugged off its 75kg handicap to secure fifth on the grid, behind the Max Racing Lexus RC F GT3.

Cars Tokai Dream28’s Lotus Evora MC, which is carrying 60kg of ballast after its win last time out, could only qualify down in 11th place.

Results to follow

Kovalainen faces “big challenge” on Super GT return

Previous article

Kovalainen faces “big challenge” on Super GT return
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Suzuka
Drivers Takuya Izawa , Hiroki Otsu
Teams Nakajima Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice

Raikkonen, Ricciardo expect Vettel to bounce back at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen, Ricciardo expect Vettel to bounce back at Ferrari

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Why Williams' sale marks the end of an era for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Williams' sale marks the end of an era for Formula 1

Latest news

Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima Honda gets first pole since 2012
SGT Super GT / Qualifying report

Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima Honda gets first pole since 2012

Kovalainen faces “big challenge” on Super GT return
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen faces “big challenge” on Super GT return

The Japan-based Aussie racer you've never heard of
SGT Super GT / Interview

The Japan-based Aussie racer you've never heard of

Honda NSX-GT struggling in dirty air, say Kunimitsu pair
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda NSX-GT struggling in dirty air, say Kunimitsu pair

Trending

1
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

2
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

3
Formula 1

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

4
Formula 1

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

5
IndyCar

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice

Latest news

Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima Honda gets first pole since 2012
SGT

Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima Honda gets first pole since 2012

Kovalainen faces “big challenge” on Super GT return
SGT

Kovalainen faces “big challenge” on Super GT return

The Japan-based Aussie racer you've never heard of
SGT

The Japan-based Aussie racer you've never heard of

Honda NSX-GT struggling in dirty air, say Kunimitsu pair
SGT

Honda NSX-GT struggling in dirty air, say Kunimitsu pair

Super GT performs U-turn on GT300 pitstop rules
SGT

Super GT performs U-turn on GT300 pitstop rules

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.