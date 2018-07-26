Super GT unveils eight-round 2019 calendar

The organisers of Japan’s Super GT series have unveiled a largely unchanged calendar for the 2019 season.

Okayama will once again kick off the season, but the event has been pushed forward by a week to April 13-14.

The Fuji 500km and Suzuka 300km races will take place in May, before the championship takes a one-month break that coincides with the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Thailand will remain as the only non-Japanese venue on the calendar following a recent extension of its contract, while the Fuji 500-mile race, which has replaced the Suzuka 1000km event this year, will retain its August slot.

Autopolis and Sugo have swapped dates, with the latter now hosting the penultimate round of the season on September 21-22.

Motegi will once again bring the championship to a close, the round due to take place on November 9-10.

Curiously, the changes to the Super GT calendar mean there will be no races in October, although that move might have been made to avoid a crowded month in which Japan hosts its annual Formula 1, MotoGP, WEC and WTCR rounds.

The title decider of the Super Formula series, where several Super GT drivers compete on a regular basis, also takes place in October.

No dates for joint races between Super GT and DTM were announced, although GTA Chairman Masaaki Bandoh has previously stated that the Japan event would take place after the Super GT championship concludes in November.

The 2019 Super GT calendar remains provisional until further approval from the Japanese Automobile Federation (JAF) and the FIA.

Provisional Super GT 2019 calendar

Date Circuit Apr. 13-14 Okayama International Circuit May 3-4 Fuji Speedway May 25-26 Suzuka Circuit Jun. 29-30 Chang International Circuit Aug. 3-4 Fuji Speedway Sep. 7-8 Autopolis Sep. 21-22 Sportsland SUGO Nov. 9-10 Twin Ring Motegi