Subscribe
Super GT
News

Super GT 2024: Nissan, Honda and Toyota's GT500 line-ups

Nissan, Honda and Toyota have all made changes to their driver rosters in SUPER GT's premier GT500 class for the 2024 season. Here is a quick summary.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Start action（GT500）

Nissan

On Thursday, Nissan announced a major overhaul of its line-up, ending the decade-long partnership between Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda.

While Quintarelli will continue to pilot the flagship #23 NISMO entry, as he has done since 2013, Matsuda will move across to Kondo Racing alongside GT500 newcomer Teppei Natori. Quintarelli will have a new team-mate in form of Katsumasa Chiyo, who has spent the last four seasons at NDDP.

Chiyo's move to the #23 NISMO has paved the way for Atsushi Miyake to step up to SUPER GT's top class after racing in GT300 last year with Max Racing. Miyake will compete in both of Japan's top championships this year, having been recently announced as ThreeBond Racing's sole driver for the 2024 Super Formula season.

Team Impul is the only Nissan team to retain its driver line-up, with 2022 champions Kazuki Hiramine and Bertrand Baguette staying on for another year.

Nissan also announced that both NDDP and NISMO Z cars will switch to Bridgestone tyres following Michelin's exit from the series.

Honda

Honda has also reshuffled its driver line-up for the 2024 season, when it will enter the new Civic Type R in the series.

Firstly, Nobuharu Matsushita will leave Real Racing to join the #8 ARTA, where he will team up with Tomoki Nojiri.

His place at Real will be taken by Kakunoshin Ota after the young Japanese driver impressed the marque during his previous stint at Nakajima Racing.

Two new drivers will join the make their GT500 debuts with Honda, Riki Okusa and Ren Sato. Okusa makes the switch from Nissan's GT300 roster to partner Takuya Izawa at Nakajima, while Sato will join Hiroki Otsu in the #16 ARTA. Sato last competed in SUPER GT with ARTA's GT300 team in 2021 and has spent the last two seasons racing in Super Formula.

As expected, Honda has retained Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino at Kunimitsu, with Yamamoto now fit to return to racing following a terrifying crash at Sugo last year.

Toyota

Two drivers will leave Honda to join Toyota's GT500 roster in SUPER GT, Nirei Fukuzumi and Toshiki Oyu.

Fukuzumi will drive for Rookie Racing alongside Kazuya Oshima, taking the place of Kenta Yamashita following Yamashita's promotion to the #36 TOM'S Supra alongside Sho Tsuboi.

Oyu, meanwhile, will join Hiroki Ishiura at Cerumo to replace the retired Yuji Tachikawa. Apart from Tachikawa, another leading driver to leave SUPER GT is last year's champion Ritomo Miyata, who will undertake a dual programme in Formula 2 and the European Le Mans Series in 2024.

All three other Toyota cars will continue with unchanged drivers.

SUPER GT 2024 GT500 entry list: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

NDDP Racing

Bridgestone

3

Japan Atsushi Miyake

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

Team Impul

Bridgestone

12

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NISMO

Bridgestone

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Teppei Natori

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Kenta Yamashita

37

France Giuliano Alesi

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Toshiki Oyu

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

Civic (Type R-GT)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

 

Bridgestone

 

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

16

Japan Ren Sato

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Riki Okusa

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino
shares
comments
Previous article Factory Aston driver Sorensen to make SUPER GT debut with D'station
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit

Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit

Dakar
Dakar

Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit

BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title

BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title

World Superbike
BMW Motorrad launch

BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success

IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success

Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit

Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit

BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title

BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title

WSBK World Superbike
BMW Motorrad launch

BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title

Neubauer signs Ferrari factory sportscar contract

Neubauer signs Ferrari factory sportscar contract

WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Neubauer signs Ferrari factory sportscar contract Neubauer signs Ferrari factory sportscar contract

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe