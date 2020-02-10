Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT entry "very appealing, exciting" for R-Motorsport

shares
comments
Super GT entry "very appealing, exciting" for R-Motorsport
By:
Co-author: Andrew van Leeuwen
Feb 10, 2020, 2:06 PM

R-Motorsport says entering the top class of SUPER GT is a “very appealing and exciting” proposition following its exit from the DTM.

The Swiss squad announced at the end of last month that it will step down from the German touring car series after just one season of privately running the Vantage DTM under license from Aston Martin.

However, the knowledge it gained in building the model could prove useful in a potential entry into SUPER GT, which will officially adopt Class One regulations at the start of this year.

R-Motorsport boss Florian Kamelger said the squad’s departure from the DTM doesn’t spell the end of the Vantage Class One programme and that he wouldn’t rule out joining the GT500 class in the future.

At present, SUPER GT’s flagship category features an all-Japanese manufacturer competition between Nissan, Toyota and Honda.

“I always say, and as far as I can talk for [Aston Martin CEO] Andy Palmer, which I can’t, but even Andy Palmer said in a press conference which we had together Japan is an important market for us,” Kamelger told Motorsport.com.

“I think Super GT500 is very, very appealing and interesting. Having said that, the answer is it’s not over. There is no short-term plan to enter it, but the series is very appealing to us and still an open question mark on that.”

Read Also:

The four Vantages R-Motorsport raced in 2019, plus a test model, have all remained in the possession of its former partner HWA since the end of the season.

A previous attempt to sell the cars to a private buyer in Hong Kong was scuppered due to on-going civil unrest in the region.

Asked if all the Vantages have now been sold, Kamelger said: “The DTM cars belong to HWA, our partner in Vynamic [the joint venture established to oversee the project] which was agreed at the end of summer 2019 - so that was a long-term plan to do that.

“I can’t comment on where they are and to whom they are sold really. You have to go back to HWA.”

Aston was incidentally the last foreign manufacturer to compete in SUPER GT's GT500 class when it entered an iteration of its Le Mans 24 Hours class-winning DBR9 in 2009.

It currently has a presence in the series’ second-tier GT300 category with a solo factory-supported Vantage GT3 run by local squad D’station Racing.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Tsuchiya to support new Lexus Super GT team

Previous article

Tsuchiya to support new Lexus Super GT team
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

Super GT Next session

Okayama

Okayama

10 Apr - 12 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

2h
2
Formula 1

Grosjean opens up on reputation, social media abuse

3
Formula 1

Wolff: Indications show Chinese GP is happening

14m
4
Super GT

Super GT entry "very appealing, exciting" for R-Motorsport

20m
5
WRC

Tanak "learned a very good lesson" from Monte crash

1h

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Super GT entry "very appealing, exciting" for R-Motorsport
SGT

Super GT entry "very appealing, exciting" for R-Motorsport

Tsuchiya to support new Lexus Super GT team
SGT

Tsuchiya to support new Lexus Super GT team

Toyota unveils drivers for top-level Super GT return
SGT

Toyota unveils drivers for top-level Super GT return

Super GT tweaks weight handicap rules for 2020
SGT

Super GT tweaks weight handicap rules for 2020

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT
SGT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.