Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The quest to become SUPER GT’s youngest-ever champions Next / Suzuka SUPER GT: Bandoh team leads all-Toyota front row
Super GT / Suzuka News

Takaboshi determined to get Suzuka result after huge Fuji crash

Nissan SUPER GT driver Mitsunori Takaboshi is aiming to channel the frustration of his huge crash at Fuji Speedway into a strong result in this weekend’s third round at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii
Takaboshi determined to get Suzuka result after huge Fuji crash
Listen to this article

Takaboshi was involved in a major accident at the start of this month while battling Yuhi Sekiguchi’s SARD Toyota for the lead at Fuji, as he swerved to avoid the Arnage Racing GT300 car that was cruising along the main straight with a technical issue.

While the #3 NDDP Racing Nissan Z was heavily damaged, along with the barriers, Takaboshi was unharmed, albeit staying overnight in hospital as a precaution.

  • Stream every qualifying session and race of the 2022 SUPER GT season only on Motorsport.tv.

Cleared by doctors to race in this week’s Suzuka round, and with the NISMO-run #3 machine he shares with Katsumasa Chiyo built up around a new chassis, Takaboshi is hoping to get another chance to fight at the head of the field as he chases a first GT500 victory.

“After the opening round [at Okayama], I got an idea of what I was missing as a driver, and went to Fuji aiming to do something about it,” reflected Takaboshi on his season so far, speaking to Motorsport.com’s Japanese edition.

“There were still some things missing performance-wise at Fuji, but we were able to show our speed and fight for the top positions, so I was left thinking we went the right direction with our development. 

“But so far we haven’t shown that in the results, so now we’ll give it everything to get a good result.”

Mitsunori Takaboshi, #3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL Z

Mitsunori Takaboshi, #3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL Z

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The #3 Nissan crew opened its account with fifth place at Okayama in their first race following Takaboshi’s unexpected switch from Kondo Racing to NDDP over the winter.

Takaboshi explained that getting used to Michelin tyres after four seasons using Yokohama rubber has been a big part of his learning curve so far this year.

“The characteristics [of the Michelins] are different from the Yokohamas that I have been using for four years,” said the 29-year-old. “The way it produces grip, pickup, etc. are different.

“There are quite a few things you can do, like being careful to not get pickup, or making it possible to run fast even with pickup, and I feel I’ve improved in that area.”

When it was put to him that Michelin has been focusing on longevity over raw speed so far in 2022, he replied: “It’s probably more accurate to suggest Michelin has chosen tyres suitable for the race.

“In that sense, we’re still figuring out how to battle properly in qualifying, so I think we have been able to fight as expected.”

#3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL Z

#3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL Z

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nissan heads into the Suzuka race with an all-new car in the form of the Z after three consecutive wins at the Japanese Grand Prix venue with the GT-R.

Despite posting encouraging laptimes in private testing at Suzuka, Takaboshi - who set the fastest time in the #230 Nissan test car on the opening day - is cautious on the brand’s prospects of making it four wins in a row.

“To be honest, I don't know until we run,” he said. “When we tested here in winter, there were few cars present from the other manufacturers [Toyota and Honda], and I couldn’t tell where they were in relation to us. 

“Plus, we didn’t attend the second test [in March], so it’s difficult to say until we run again.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
The quest to become SUPER GT’s youngest-ever champions
Previous article

The quest to become SUPER GT’s youngest-ever champions
Next article

Suzuka SUPER GT: Bandoh team leads all-Toyota front row

Suzuka SUPER GT: Bandoh team leads all-Toyota front row
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC
WEC

Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Mitsunori Takaboshi More from
Mitsunori Takaboshi
Nissan has no qualms about #3 crew beating flagship #23 car Suzuka
Video Inside
Super GT

Nissan has no qualms about #3 crew beating flagship #23 car

NDDP Nissan's Suzuka win a "reward" for Fuji crash rebuild Suzuka
Video Inside
Super GT

NDDP Nissan's Suzuka win a "reward" for Fuji crash rebuild

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nissan Z dominates for first GT500 win Suzuka
Video Inside
Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nissan Z dominates for first GT500 win

Nissan Motorsport More from
Nissan Motorsport
NISMO crew 'needs mindset change' after #3 Nissan drubbing Suzuka
Super GT

NISMO crew 'needs mindset change' after #3 Nissan drubbing

First SUPER GT win for Nissan Z feels imminent, says Quintarelli
Super GT

First SUPER GT win for Nissan Z feels imminent, says Quintarelli

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
Super GT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

Latest news

Sugo modifies pit exit again after driver complaints
Super Formula Super Formula

Sugo modifies pit exit again after driver complaints

Nissan has no qualms about #3 crew beating flagship #23 car
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Nissan has no qualms about #3 crew beating flagship #23 car

Fenestraz likens Nissan Z's speed to Toyota Supra in 2020
Super GT Super GT

Fenestraz likens Nissan Z's speed to Toyota Supra in 2020

Subaru BRZ's strength 'disappeared' in painful Suzuka race
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Subaru BRZ's strength 'disappeared' in painful Suzuka race

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.