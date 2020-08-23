Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 2 in
07 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
06 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Suzuka / Breaking news

Quintarelli explains pit call that sealed Nissan Suzuka win

shares
comments
Quintarelli explains pit call that sealed Nissan Suzuka win
By:

Ronnie Quintarelli believes that a last-second pit strategy deviation was key to he and Nissan teammate Tsugio Matsuda’s first SUPER GT win in two years at Suzuka.

Four-time GT500 champion Quintarelli and his teammate in the #23 NISMO Nissan GT-R Matsuda secured their first victory since the 2018 Fuji race in a thrilling third round of the 2020 season punctuated by three safety car periods.

Read Also:

Quintarelli took the start in second, briefly dropping to third behind the Cerumo Toyota Supra of Yuji Tachikawa before repassing with a bold outside move at the hairpin in traffic, and then taking the lead away from Nakajima Honda driver Takuya Izawa.

A second safety car then bunched up the field after Quintarelli had built up a four-second lead over the Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT of Tadasuke Makino.

Makino pitted from second one lap after the race restarted, with Quintarelli doing so one lap later to hand over the #23 Nissan to Matsuda.

But the Italian driver revealed post-race that the original plan was to take advantage of his Michelin tyre’s durability and try to build a gap for several more laps before handing over, only to abandon this strategy because of heavy GT300 traffic.

“At the [second] restart many cars were pitting,” Quintarelli told Motorsport.com. “But we still had good grip, so the strategy was to push six or seven laps on a clear track.

“What didn’t go as expected was that many GT300 cars pitted, they came out and then they were on-track in front of me. Exiting Spoon Curve I could see 10 cars ahead, and I thought if I kept going I would be blocked by them and the 100 [Kunimitsu] car could have passed.

“I said on the radio I wanted to pit, but I didn’t get the answer. Finally, at the chicane, they said ‘ok’ and I felt a sense of relief, and I think that move allowed us to stay in front.

“Then because we have good tyre warm-up, I was sure that Tsugio could pit out in front and manage the gap. I was watching the second stint and the last 10 laps felt so long.

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

Photo by: GTA

“Finally after two years we could win again, and I’m very happy for the Nissan fans. There is a lot of pressure from them since last year, their expectations are always high. Also it’s very positive for NISMO and Nissan, which is important.”

Quintarelli and Matsuda struggled in the first two rounds of the season at Fuji Speedway, finishing 11th in the opener and ninth in the second race – giving them just 4kg of success ballast heading to Suzuka, compared to the 60kg the points-leading TOM’S Supra had.

With the Nissan GT-R having proven slower in a straight line than its GT500 rivals at Fuji, Quintarelli said the flowing curves of Suzuka suited the car much better.

“Because the way of the car is designed, we have a lot of downforce but also drag,” said Quintarelli. “This why we are struggling with straight line speed.

“But at a more technical track like Suzuka the downforce is working well. This is another point I think, why we are more competitive here.”

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO pair take first win since 2018

Previous article

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO pair take first win since 2018
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Suzuka
Drivers Ronnie Quintarelli
Teams Nissan Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

Tsunoda will be in AlphaTauri “sooner or later”, says Tost
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Tsunoda will be in AlphaTauri “sooner or later”, says Tost

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Racing Point: Car copying clampdown doesn't impact team model
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: Car copying clampdown doesn't impact team model

Styria Moto2: Bezzecchi inherits win after Martin penalty
Moto2 Moto2 / Race report

Styria Moto2: Bezzecchi inherits win after Martin penalty

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Latest news

Quintarelli explains pit call that sealed Nissan Suzuka win
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Quintarelli explains pit call that sealed Nissan Suzuka win

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO pair take first win since 2018
SGT Super GT / Race report

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO pair take first win since 2018

Why Suzuka is a "must-win" for Toyota's 'Fuji masters'
SGT Super GT / Interview

Why Suzuka is a "must-win" for Toyota's 'Fuji masters'

Nakajima pole no surprise, say rival Honda drivers
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nakajima pole no surprise, say rival Honda drivers

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

2
FIA F2

Tsunoda will be in AlphaTauri “sooner or later”, says Tost

1h
3
Formula 1

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt

4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?

5
MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Latest news

Quintarelli explains pit call that sealed Nissan Suzuka win
SGT

Quintarelli explains pit call that sealed Nissan Suzuka win

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO pair take first win since 2018
SGT

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO pair take first win since 2018

Why Suzuka is a "must-win" for Toyota's 'Fuji masters'
SGT

Why Suzuka is a "must-win" for Toyota's 'Fuji masters'

Nakajima pole no surprise, say rival Honda drivers
SGT

Nakajima pole no surprise, say rival Honda drivers

Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima Honda gets first pole since 2012
SGT

Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima Honda gets first pole since 2012

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.