Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji / Breaking news

Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R

shares
comments
Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R
By:
Jul 22, 2020, 6:04 AM

Nissan doesn't have enough knowledge of its new-for-2020 GT-R yet to be a real threat to rival SUPER GT manufacturers Honda and Toyota, believes Katsumasa Chiyo.

In the first race of the Japanese championship's Class One era, Nissan could only manage a best result of seventh place for NDDP/B-Max Racing pair Chiyo and Kohei Hirate.

It came after a troubled Fuji pre-season test for the Yokohama marque, which was plagued by reliability problems with the propeller shaft - the result of the updated NR20B engine suffering from vibration issues - and although these didn't recur during the race weekend, Nissan found itself just under a second off the pace in qualifying.

Chiyo, who has rejoined Nissan's GT500 stable after a year on the sidelines, feels the disruption the GT-R has suffered from not having enough pre-season track time.

"I think we did the best we could," Chiyo told Motorsport.com. "In the race, the air temperature was high so it was difficult to manage the tyre. This race was just a survival race.

"In the second stint I could push while managing the tyre, but we were not as fast as the top cars. I did my best and finally I could overtake car #8 [the ARTA Honda for P7]. It was a good fight, but as you can see all the Nissans struggled a little bit this weekend.

"I think we have not enough data. We didn’t have much time to test this season because of coronavirus and the big break. Everyone worked hard but I think we need more knowledge of the new car and new engine, and new [standard Bosch] ECU as well.

"We are a little bit slower to start than the other manufacturers, but I hope we can catch up."

Read Also:

The #3 Nissan set the third-fastest time in the opening qualifying segment in the hands of Hirate, but Chiyo's Q2 effort was some four tenths slower, leaving the pair seventh on the grid.

Asked to explain the pace difference, Chiyo said: "I struggled a bit with the peak grip on the tyre. Hirate-san did a good laptime in Q1, and he put some pressure on me.

"I tried to push as much as I can, but on my flying lap, I did a small mistake. In sector three, the tyre was little bit getting over the peak. I pushed too early. There was no peak grip by the end of the lap, so this is my mistake."

The second-best of the Nissan finishers at Fuji was the #24 Kondo Racing car shared by Jann Mardenborough and Mitsunori Takaboshi in 10th place.

#24 Realize Corporation ADVAN GT-R

#24 Realize Corporation ADVAN GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda wound up a lapped 11th after Matsuda made contact with a Nissan GT300 runner and came into the pits to allow the NISMO team to inspect the #23 car for damage, while the #12 Team Impul GT-R crashed out on the opening lap after being tagged from behind by the Nakajima Racing Honda.

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace

Previous article

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji
Drivers Katsumasa Chiyo
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Norris explains McLaren car strip down picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris explains McLaren car strip down picture

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace

Andretti: Hamilton creating “problem that doesn’t exist”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Andretti: Hamilton creating “problem that doesn’t exist”

Binotto: Sacking people will not make Ferrari faster
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Sacking people will not make Ferrari faster

Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment

Racing Point: F1 rivals missed a trick in not copying Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: F1 rivals missed a trick in not copying Mercedes

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury

Latest news

Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R
SGT Super GT / Breaking news
47m

Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser
SGT Super GT / Analysis

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser

Rookie Fenestraz "surprised" to keep up with Yamamoto
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Rookie Fenestraz "surprised" to keep up with Yamamoto

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris explains McLaren car strip down picture

2
Super GT

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace

3
Formula 1

Andretti: Hamilton creating “problem that doesn’t exist”

4
Formula 1

Binotto: Sacking people will not make Ferrari faster

5
Formula 1

Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R
SGT

Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace
SGT

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser
SGT

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser

Rookie Fenestraz "surprised" to keep up with Yamamoto
SGT

Rookie Fenestraz "surprised" to keep up with Yamamoto

Cassidy explains "easiest" Super GT win, Supra domination
SGT

Cassidy explains "easiest" Super GT win, Supra domination

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.