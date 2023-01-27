Listen to this article

The marque will again be represented by four cars in the top class of Japan's top sportscar racing series as it looks to defend the title it won last year against rivals Honda and Toyota.

Reigning champions Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine continue as a duo for Team Impul, and will carry the #1 for their title defence.

Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda go into their 10th season as teammates aboard the flagship #23 NISMO car, while the sister #3 NDDP Racing-branded machine will be crewed by Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi for a second season.

Kohei Hirate meanwhile keeps his seat at Kondo Racing alongside Daiki Sasaki, despite being replaced in this week's Suzuka makers' test by two-time GT300 champion Kiyoto Fujinami.

Nissan's announcement surprisingly made no mention of Fujinami, who has been a part of Nissan's GT300 stable for the past three seasons, sharing Kondo's #56 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 with Joao Paulo de Oliveira and winning two titles in that time.

De Oliveira's teammate for the new season in Kondo's GT300 line-up has yet to be named.

Fellow factory-supported GT300 team Gainer has shuffled its driver line-ups for the new season. Riki Okusa has been joined by mentor Hironobu Yasuda in the #10 car, while Ryuichiro Tomita moves to the #11 car to partner Keishi Ishikawa.

Yusuke Shiotsu will serve as the third driver alongside Tomita and Ishikawa in the #11 car.

2023 Nissan SUPER GT line-up (GT500):

Team No. Drivers Tyres Impul 1 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine Bridgestone NDDP Racing (NISMO) 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi Michelin NISMO 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Michelin Kondo Racing 24 Daiki Sasaki Kohei Hirate Yokohama