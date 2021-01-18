Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

shares
comments
Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021
By:

Nissan has named its GT500 driver line-up for the 2021 SUPER GT season, recruiting Nobuharu Matsushita while axing Jann Mardenborough.

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, Matsushita has been signed to join Team Impul alongside Kazuki Hiramine in what will be his first SUPER GT campaign.

The ex-Formula 2 racer replaces Daiki Sasaki, who moves across to Kondo Racing to replace Mardenborough as teammate to Mitsunori Takaboshi.

It effectively signals the end of Mardenborough's relationship with Nissan, which began with his victory in the GT Academy gamer-to-racer competition in 2011.

Read Also:

Both the flagship NISMO and NDDP/B-Max teams will retain unchanged line-ups for 2021.

Ronnie Quintarelli - now Nissan's only international GT500 driver - will stay alongside Tsugio Matsuda for an eighth consecutive season in NISMO's #23 car, while Kohei Hirate and Katsumasa Chiyo get a second season together in the #3 NDDP/B-Max machine.

Kiyoto Fujinami had been tipped for a promotion to Nissan's GT500 line-up after his championship win in GT300 last year alongside Joao Paulo de Oliveira, but will have to wait at least one more season for his top-class graduation.

Fujinami was one of four drivers Nissan tried out in a driver audition last month at Fuji Speedway along with Matsushita, Keishi Ishikawa and Hironobu Yasuda.

Takao Katagiri, the president of Nissan's sporting arm NISMO, said: "This year, we have welcomed Matsushita to Team Impul. Together with Hiramine, we expect him to take Nissan to the next level and create a sensation in the Japanese motorsport world.

"We are currently preparing and developing the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500 to make it even more competitive. This season, all of us at NISMO, including the team directors, drivers, team staff, and development team, will do our utmost to show the fans exciting racing that only the GT-R can deliver."

Mardenborough being axed by Nissan signals the end of a stint in SUPER GT that began in 2016 following a single season as part of the ill-fated NISMO GT-R LMP1 project.

Jann Mardenborough, Rookie Test Driver for Nissan e.Dams

Jann Mardenborough, Rookie Test Driver for Nissan e.Dams

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

That year, he contested the GT300 class and partnered Kazuki Hoshino in a B-Max Racing-run Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3, winning only his second race in the category and ended the year fourth overall, before stepping up to the GT500 ranks in 2017.

In two seasons with Impul, Mardenborough scored a single podium finish alongside Sasaki before being moved to Kondo to join Takaboshi. In two seasons together, the best result they achieved was fourth place at Buriram in 2019.

In addition to losing his SUPER GT drive, it's understood Mardenborough will no longer have a role in Nissan’s Formula E project, in which he has served as a simulator driver. Takaboshi meanwhile is likely to continue as test and reserve driver.

Nissan will announce its full worldwide motorsport programme for 2021 in February.

Read Also:

Makino discharged from hospital after one month

Previous article

Makino discharged from hospital after one month
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Jann Mardenborough , Nobuharu Matsushita
Teams Nissan Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Al-Attiyah not interested in Dakar return if rules don’t change
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Al-Attiyah not interested in Dakar return if rules don’t change

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief

Whincup, Cauchi split amid Triple Eight engineering shuffle
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup, Cauchi split amid Triple Eight engineering shuffle

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Special feature

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021

Jacobson key contender for Team Sydney seat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Jacobson key contender for Team Sydney seat

The making of South America's first Dakar bikes champion
Dakar Dakar / Special feature

The making of South America's first Dakar bikes champion

Latest news

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

Makino discharged from hospital after one month
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Makino discharged from hospital after one month

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021

Real Racing gets new look as sponsor Keihin exits
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Real Racing gets new look as sponsor Keihin exits

Trending

1
Dakar

Al-Attiyah not interested in Dakar return if rules don’t change

1d
2
Formula 1

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

9h
3
World Superbike

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief

14h
4
Super GT

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

16min
5
Supercars

Whincup, Cauchi split amid Triple Eight engineering shuffle

1d

Latest news

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021
SGT

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

Makino discharged from hospital after one month
SGT

Makino discharged from hospital after one month

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021
WEC

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021

Real Racing gets new look as sponsor Keihin exits
SGT

Real Racing gets new look as sponsor Keihin exits

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
SGT

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.