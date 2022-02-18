NDDP Nissan gets new look for 2022 SUPER GT season

Listen to this article

The new livery replaces the predominantly white colour scheme that the #3 car has used since NDDP joined the roster of Nissan GT500 teams in 2018, albeit with main sponsor Craft Sports staying on board.

It strongly resembles the colouring of the #23 NISMO car, and follows Nissan's motorsport division taking over the running of the #3 car this year following the departure of previous partner B-Max Racing.

NDDP has a refreshed driver line-up this year following Mitsunori Takaboshi's promotion from Kondo Racing to join Katsumasa Chiyo in the #3 machine, with Kohei Hirate moving in the other direction to join Kondo.

The liveries for the other two examples of the new Z have also been revealed, with Team Impul notably retaining its traditional sky blue livery despite sponsor Calsonic's parent company Marelli hitting financial trouble.

Kondo Racing has retained its same basic design, but swapping its previous blue base colour for a deeper purple hue.

The tyre manufacturers for each Nissan are now officially confirmed, with Michelin supplying the two NISMO-run cars, Impul sticking with Bridgestone and Kondo Racing maintaining its relationship with Yokohama.

Six Nissan GT-Rs in GT300

Nissan has also confirmed that it will support six entries in SUPER GT's GT300 class, which is set to give it the largest presence of any individual model in the lower division this season.

NILZZ and Tomei Sports (RUNUP) will both continue to run a single GT-R NISMO GT3 each, joining the previously confirmed entries from Gainer, Kondo Racing and newcomer Drago Corse, which has made the switch from Honda.

#360 RUNUP RIVAUX GT-R Photo by: Masahide Kamio

In addition, three GT-Rs will race in Super Taikyu's top ST-X class, with GTNet Motor Sports, MP Racing and Helm Motorsports each entering a single car.

Confirmed SUPER GT GT300 entries so far:

GT300 (ex-JAF GT300)

Toyota GR86 x 3 - apr (car #30), Shade Racing, Inging

Subaru BRZ x 1 - R&D Sport

Toyota GR Supra x 3 - Tsuchiya Engineering, Max Racing, LM Corsa

Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport x 1 – apr (car #31)

FIA GT3

Honda NSX GT3 x 2 - ARTA, Team UpGarage

Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 x 6 - Gainer (two cars), Kondo Racing, Drago Corse, NILZZ, Tomei Sports

Lexus RC F GT3 x 1 - K-Tunes Racing

Mercedes-AMG GT3 x 3 - LEON Racing, Goodsmile Racing, R'Qs Motor Sport

BMW M4 GT3 x 1 - BMW Team Studie

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 x 2 – JLOC (two cars)

Mother Chassis

Toyota 86 MC x 1 – Arnage Racing