Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / ARTA to join forces with Mugen for 2023 SUPER GT season
Super GT / Motegi News

Natori to make SUPER GT return in Motegi finale

Former Honda junior Teppei Natori will make his first SUPER GT appearance of the season in next weekend's season finale at Motegi.

Jamie Klein
By:
Natori to make SUPER GT return in Motegi finale
Listen to this article

Natori will share the #360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 with Takayuki Aoki for the eighth and final round of the 2022 campaign, marking his first outing in the series since last year's Fuji curtain-closer.

He becomes Aoki's third different teammate of the season after Atsushi Tanaka and Yusaku Shibata. The team's best results so far this year are a pair of 10th places in the two Fuji races, in which all three drivers were entered.

Natori was left without a drive in SUPER GT at the end of last season after an impressive rookie campaign for Honda GT300 team UpGarage, which he combined with a successful Super Formula Lights title assault.

That was after a planned move to FIA F2 with the Trident team fell through amid a split with his backer Buzz.

Read Also:

 

Natori was linked to a potential berth in the Nissan fold for 2022 but his failed bid to return to the European single-seater scene meant he lost out on a potential drive with the Gainer GT300 team.

The 22-year-old has spent 2022 so far racing in Super Taikyu with Nissan ST-3 outfit Team ZeroOne, also making a one-off outing for the Max Racing squad with the Nissan Z Concept in the ST-Q class at Motegi.

Elsewhere in the GT300 class, Augusto Farfus (BMW Team Studie) and Ryuichiro Tomita (Gainer) both return to their respective teams for the Motegi finale as usual after skipping the previous race at Autopolis due to a clash with the Barcelona round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

While most cars are carrying zero handicap weight, two cars that missed races earlier in the season, namely the #25 Tsuchiya Engineering and #244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supras, are both carrying 2kg of success ballast.

A total of 42 cars are set to contest the Motegi finale on November 6 across both classes.

  • Stream every qualifying session and race of the 2022 SUPER GT season only on Motorsport.tv.
shares
comments
ARTA to join forces with Mugen for 2023 SUPER GT season
Previous article

ARTA to join forces with Mugen for 2023 SUPER GT season
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
ARTA to join forces with Mugen for 2023 SUPER GT season
Super GT

ARTA to join forces with Mugen for 2023 SUPER GT season

SUPER GT's GT300 BoP process is too simplistic, says apr
Super GT

SUPER GT's GT300 BoP process is too simplistic, says apr

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

How the NASCAR Cup Series could award dual titles this year
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How the NASCAR Cup Series could award dual titles this year

A confluence of unusual circumstances – including Kyle Larson’s victory Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway – could produce dual championships in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in nearly 60 years.

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime
WRC WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.