Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How the 2022 SUPER GT silly season is shaping up
Super GT / Motegi II News

Nakajima Honda hit with grid penalty for Motegi race

By:
, News Editor

The Nakajima Honda squad has been hit with a four-place grid penalty for this weekend's penultimate round of the SUPER GT season at Motegi.

Nakajima Honda hit with grid penalty for Motegi race

The sanction has been applied to the #64 Honda NSX-GT according to SUPER GT's 'moral hazard prevention system', as Hiroki Otsu has accumulated six penalty points since the start of the season.

After first picking up three points for a full-course yellow infraction during July's first race at Motegi, Otsu gained a further three for overtaking under red flags during last month's Autopolis round.

It means he will have to sit out the latter hour of practice on Saturday morning at Motegi, while he and Izawa will also drop four places on the grid.

Otsu is the first driver to fall foul of the revised rule for this season, which gives a four-place grid drop to any driver accumulating six penalty points. Previously, the punishment for amassing six penalty points was sitting out the entirety of practice for the following race.

Eight penalty points will result in missing all of free practice along with an eight-place grid drop, while 10 points results in a one-race ban - both punishments remain the same as in 2020.

In the previous race at Autopolis, ARTA Honda driver Nirei Fukuzumi triggered the least severe penalty, missing one hour of practice, for accumulating four penalty points. That followed him ignoring the red light at the end of the pits in the preceding Sugo race.

Serving a similar penalty this weekend at Motegi is Studie BMW GT300 driver Tomohide Yamaguchi, who overtook under yellow flags at Autopolis.

shares
comments

Related video

How the 2022 SUPER GT silly season is shaping up
Previous article

How the 2022 SUPER GT silly season is shaping up
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Nojiri apologises for Oyu clash in Suzuka finale Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Nojiri apologises for Oyu clash in Suzuka finale

Hirakawa rues Suzuka strategy after concluding winless season Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Hirakawa rues Suzuka strategy after concluding winless season

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

More from
Hiroki Otsu
How Otsu ended a Red Bull losing streak dating back to Gasly Motegi II
Super Formula

How Otsu ended a Red Bull losing streak dating back to Gasly

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Otsu wins race Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Otsu wins race

Motegi Super Formula: Tyre gamble propels Otsu to first pole Motegi II
Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Tyre gamble propels Otsu to first pole

Nakajima Racing More from
Nakajima Racing
Yamamoto regrets season of “non-stop trouble” Suzuka II
Super Formula

Yamamoto regrets season of “non-stop trouble”

Yamamoto takes blame for Hirakawa incident: "I lost focus" Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Yamamoto takes blame for Hirakawa incident: "I lost focus"

Why Dunlop believes Nakajima, not Mugen, is its best bet
Super GT

Why Dunlop believes Nakajima, not Mugen, is its best bet

Latest news

Nakajima Honda hit with grid penalty for Motegi race
Super GT Super GT

Nakajima Honda hit with grid penalty for Motegi race

How the 2022 SUPER GT silly season is shaping up
Super GT Super GT

How the 2022 SUPER GT silly season is shaping up

Is it too late to stop Yamamoto winning the SUPER GT title?
Super GT Super GT

Is it too late to stop Yamamoto winning the SUPER GT title?

Fenestraz still only at "60 percent" on SUPER GT return
Super GT Super GT

Fenestraz still only at "60 percent" on SUPER GT return

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.