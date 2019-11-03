Motegi Super GT: Yamashita, Oshima snatch title from TOM'S

While Hirakawa and Cassidy were able to recover from fourth on the grid to take their first victory of the 2019 season in the #36 TOM'S Lexus LC500, but with Yamashita and Oshima finishing second the pair fell just two points shy of repeating their 2017 title success.

Yamashita made the decisive move of the race by grabbing second place from the sister #37 TOM'S Lexus of Yuhi Sekiguchi in controversial fashion.

The two cars had run nose-to-tail after Hirakawa passed teammate Sekiguchi for the lead on lap 32 of 53, shortly after which the latter had Yamashita right on his tail.

Sekiguchi held firm for several laps, keeping the #37 car in a title-winning position, but on lap 38 Yamashita made a bold attack at the inside of the Turn 11 right-hander.

Yamashita ran wide and Sekiguchi tried to counter-attack around the outside of Turns 12 and 13, but the two cars made contact and both cut the final corner, Yamashita ahead.

The stewards investigated the incident but took no further action, and Yamashita duly held on to second for the remaining laps to seal the title, 12s down on Hirakawa.

It marked LeMans' first title triumph since Akira Iida and Juichi Wakisaka won the 2002 All-Japan GT Championship title, and a first crown for both Yamashita and Oshima.

The #36 TOM'S car, which had started from pole in the hands of Toyota LMP1 racer Kazuki Nakajima, led the first stint until Nakajima pitted on lap 20.

Cassidy meanwhile picked off Ronnie Quintarelli's Nissan at the start and nudged Oshima aside to move the #37 Lexus up to second on the opening lap, and was pressuring Nakajima until he made his stop on lap 19.

Hirakawa took over and looked to be falling back from Sekiguchi, who replaced Nakajima aboard the #36 car, until Sekiguchi began to struggle 10 laps into his stint.

After dropping to third, Sekiguchi had to fend off the advances of the Cerumo Lexus of Hiroaki Ishiura and Yuji Tachikawa, hanging onto the final podium spot by just 0.6s.

Behind the all-Lexus top four, Koudai Tsukakoshi and Bertrand Baguette brought the best of the Hondas, the #17 Real Racing NSX-GT, home in fifth.

Baguette just held on from Naoki Yamamoto, who brought home the #1 Team Kunimitsu Honda for sixth in Jenson Button's final SUPER GT race.

