Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Points-leading Toyota now facing “crucial” SUPER GT races
Super GT / Motegi Qualifying report

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole

By:

Naoki Yamamoto delivered the Kunimitsu Honda squad its first SUPER GT pole position in nearly three years at Motegi, beating Toyota outfit Bandoh in Saturday’s qualifying.

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole

Tadasuke Makino set the fastest time in Q1 to propel last-year’s championship-winning team to the second part of qualifying for the first time in 2021, before Yamamoto managed to gain nearly half a second in Q2 to grant Honda pole position on its home turf.

Yamamoto lapped the circuit in 1m37.498s on his final run, edging Ritomo Miyata by just 0.051s in the Bandoh Supra to end a run of difficult qualifying sessions.

The result also marked ex-Formula 2 race winner Makino's maiden pole position in the GT500 ranks.

Behind, Ukyo Sasahara made it two Hondas in the top three, setting a time of 1m37.768s in the Red Bull-backed Mugen NSX to beat the two TOM’S Toyotas.

Yuhi Sekiguchi ended up fourth in the #36 GR Supra and was the last of the runners to set a lap time in the 1m37s, as Sena Sakaguchi shrugged off 37kg of ballast to qualify fifth in the sister #37 machine.

Nakajima Honda’s Takuya Izawa was sixth-fastest, a second off the pace of Yamamoto, ahead of Kohei Hirate in the NDDP/B-Max Nissan, the only car from the Yokohama-based manufacturer’s stable to earn a spot in the second leg of qualifying.

Yuji Tachikawa qualified eighth in the Cerumo Toyota, just 0.001s behind Hirate’s GT-R.

ARTA Honda was the fastest team to get knocked out in Q1, with Tomoki Nojiri missing a spot in the second leg of qualifying by just over two tenths of a second.

Nissan’s flagship NISMO team, which is yet to score a point this season, qualified 10th in the session in the hands of two-time champion Tsugio Matsuda.

Saddled with a stage two fuel restrictor, the championship-leading Rookie Racing Toyota of Kazuya Oshima and Kenta Yamashita could only qualify 13th among the 15 runners in GT500, ending up nearly a second off the pace in Q1.

A severe handicap also compromised the pace of the Real Racing Honda, with Koudai Tsukakoshi ending up 14th-fastest, only ahead of the Impul Nissan of Nobuharu Matsushita.

Gainer Nissan grabs GT300 pole

#11 GAINER TANAX GT-R

#11 GAINER TANAX GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nissan enjoyed much better fortunes in GT300, with Hironobu Yasuda qualifying the #11 Gainer GT-R NISMO GT300 on pole position in its class.

The 1m47.737s lap set by Yasuda was 0.155s quicker than nearest rival Yuui Tsutsumi in the #244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300.

Reigning class champion Kiyoto Fujinami qualified an impressive third with a time of 1m47.972s, unflustered by 72kg of ballast aboard the Okayama-winning Kondo Nissan.

Hiroki Yoshida qualified fourth in the Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota, ahead of the top Mercedes of Goodsmile Racing driver Tatsuya Kataoka.

The Fuji-winning LM Corsa Toyota Supra of Shunsuke Kohno and Hiroki Yoshimoto got knocked out in Q1 and will start from the 12th row on the grid, hampered by 69kg of ballast.

Honda didn’t enjoy the best of showings on its home turf in the GT300 category, with the Upgarage NSX its best runner in ninth and the ARTA car getting eliminated in Q1.

Follow this weekend's SUPER GT race at Motegi live on Motorsport.tv

GT500 qualifying results:

Pos. No. Car Team Drivers Tyre Q1 Q2
1 1 Honda Kunimitsu

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

 B   1'37.498
2 19 Toyota Racing Project Bandoh

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Ritomo Miyata

 Y   1'37.549
3 16 Honda Mugen

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Japan Toshiki Oyu

 D   1'37.768
4 36 Toyota TOM'S

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

 B   1'37.865
5 37 Toyota TOM'S

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

 B   1'38.292
6 64 Honda Nakajima Racing

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

 D   1'38.401
7 3 Nissan NDDP/B-Maxx

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

 M   1'38.436
8 38 Toyota Cerumo

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

 B   1'38.437
9 8 Honda ARTA

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

 B 1'38.676  
10 23 Nissan NISMO

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 M 1'38.681  
11 24 Nissan Kondo Racing

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

 Y 1'38.876  
12 39 Toyota SARD

Finland Heikki Kovalainen

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

 B 1'38.886  
13 14 Toyota Rookie Racing

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

 B 1'38.909  
14 17 Honda Real Racing

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

 B 1'39.055  
15 12 Nissan Impul

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

 B 1'39.448  

 

shares
comments

Related video

Points-leading Toyota now facing “crucial” SUPER GT races

Previous article

Points-leading Toyota now facing “crucial” SUPER GT races
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

23 h
2
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

21 h
3
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

17 h
4
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

2 d
5
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

2 d
Latest news
Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole
SGT

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole

39m
Points-leading Toyota now facing “crucial” SUPER GT races
SGT

Points-leading Toyota now facing “crucial” SUPER GT races

20 h
Can Toyota break Honda's SUPER GT stronghold at Motegi?
SGT

Can Toyota break Honda's SUPER GT stronghold at Motegi?

Jul 13, 2021
The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait
SGT

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait

Jul 10, 2021
Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race
Video Inside
SGT

Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race

Jul 1, 2021
Latest videos
WEC + SUPER GT: 17 - 18 July 00:32
Super GT
Jul 15, 2021

WEC + SUPER GT: 17 - 18 July

SUPER GT Returns to Motegi - 17-18 July 00:16
Super GT
Jul 13, 2021

SUPER GT Returns to Motegi - 17-18 July

Super GT: Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race 00:39
Super GT
Jul 2, 2021

Super GT: Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race

SUPER GT: Yokohama sure 2020 pace now behind it 00:44
Super GT
Jun 9, 2021

SUPER GT: Yokohama sure 2020 pace now behind it

SUPER GT: Suzuka race postponed 00:38
Super GT
May 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Suzuka race postponed

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Van der Garde to miss Monza WEC after positive COVID test Monza
WEC

Van der Garde to miss Monza WEC after positive COVID test

Nannini stays at Campos for Silverstone F2 races Silverstone
FIA F2

Nannini stays at Campos for Silverstone F2 races

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Prime
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Naoki Yamamoto More from
Naoki Yamamoto
Is this the weakest-ever Super Formula title defence? Sugo
Super Formula

Is this the weakest-ever Super Formula title defence?

Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis despite worst 2021 finish Autopolis
Super Formula

Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis despite worst 2021 finish

Does the master of Suzuka have an F1 future? Prime
Formula 1

Does the master of Suzuka have an F1 future?

Team Kunimitsu More from
Team Kunimitsu
Makino “feeling good” after “struggling” on test return Fuji
Super GT

Makino “feeling good” after “struggling” on test return

Makino named as third driver for Fuji Super GT race Fuji
Super GT

Makino named as third driver for Fuji Super GT race

Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands Prime
Super GT

Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands

Trending Today

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Gallery: F1 2022 car with teams' current liveries
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: F1 2022 car with teams' current liveries

Gasly 'really positive' over F1 future after Marko lunch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly 'really positive' over F1 future after Marko lunch

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time

Latest news

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole
Super GT Super GT

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole

Points-leading Toyota now facing “crucial” SUPER GT races
Super GT Super GT

Points-leading Toyota now facing “crucial” SUPER GT races

Can Toyota break Honda's SUPER GT stronghold at Motegi?
Super GT Super GT

Can Toyota break Honda's SUPER GT stronghold at Motegi?

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait
Super GT Super GT

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.