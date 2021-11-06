Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Honda could use NSX Type S in 2022 SUPER GT season Next / Baguette "very frustrated" after Motegi qualifying struggles
Super GT / Motegi II Qualifying report

Motegi SUPER GT: Miyata puts Bandoh Toyota on pole

By:
, News Editor

Racing Project Bandoh Toyota driver Ritomo Miyata secured pole position for this weekend's penultimate round of the SUPER GT season at Motegi, as Yokohama cars locked out the front row.

Miyata was at the wheel of the #19 Toyota GR Supra for the Q2 pole shootout, and was the only driver to break the 1m36s barrier as he set a fastest lap of 1m35.893s - a little over three tenths shy of the lap record.

That was enough to beat the similarly Yokohama-shod #24 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R of Daiki Sasaki by 0.178s, giving Miyata and teammate Yuji Kunimoto their second pole of the season.

ARTA Honda driver Nirei Fukuzumi had been fastest in practice in the morning, but ended up 0.269s off the pace in the best of the Honda NSX-GTs and the top Bridgestone car.

Nobuharu Matsushita was fourth-fastest in the likewise Bridgestone-equipped Impul Nissan, followed by Toshiki Oyu at the wheel of the Dunlop-shod Mugen Honda in fifth and Heikki Kovalainen in the SARD Toyota.

Real Racing Honda man Bertrand Baguette was seventh-fastest but had his best lap deleted for a track limits infraction, dropping him to eighth behind Ronnie Quintarelli in the flagship NISMO Nissan.

Points leader Naoki Yamamoto could only manage 10th in his Kunimitsu Honda, which is the only GT500 car in the field carrying a fuel restrictor this weekend, behind the #14 Rookie Racing Toyota of Kenta Yamashita, the fastest car to drop out in Q1.

Yamamoto, who leads Baguette and Koudai Tsukakoshi by 16 points in the standings, can wrap up the championship with a round to spare on Sunday if he outscores his closest rivals by at least six points.

Both TOM'S Toyota GR Supras struggled, with Sacha Fenestraz (#37) and Sho Tsuboi (#36) managing only the 12th- and 14th-fastest times respectively in Q2.

They will start from 11th and 13th with the Nakajima Racing Honda NSX-GT dropping from 11th to the back of the grid owing to Hiroki Otsu's four-place grid penalty.

UpGarage Honda denies Subaru pole

Super Formula Lights champion Teppei Natori delivered the UpGarage Honda team pole position with a new GT300 lap record, denying the points-leading Subaru outfit the top spot in the process.

Subaru BRZ driver Hideki Yamauchi had already broken the record held by Alex Palou with a 1m45.659s, but that was narrowly eclipsed by Natori, who was just 0.015s faster in the Honda NSX GT3 he shares with Takashi Kobayashi.

Ren Sato made it two Hondas in the top three with the third-fastest time in the ARTA NSX, followed by Takashi Kogure in the best of the JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3s and Takuro Shinohara's Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS.

Subaru drivers Yamauchi and Takuto Iguchi head into the Motegi round 12 points clear of Kondo Racing pair Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Kiyoto Fujinami, who could only manage seventh on the grid in the quickest of the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3s.

Third in the standings, Max Racing Toyota Supra pair Atsushi Miyake and Yuui Tsutsumi could only manage 11th on the grid, while some other outside title contenders - including the Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Supra and LEON Racing Mercedes - dropped out in Q1.

GT500 qualifying results:

Pos. No Car Team Drivers Tyre Q1 Q2
1 19 Toyota Racing Project Bandoh

Japan Yuji Kunimoto
Japan Ritomo Miyata

 Y 1'36.933 1'35.893
2 24 Nissan Kondo Racing Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi
Japan Daiki Sasaki		 Y 1'36.602 1'36.071
3 8 Honda ARTA

Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

 B 1'36.750 1'36.162
4 12 Nissan Impul

Japan Kazuki Hiramine
Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

 B 1'36.868 1'36.524
5 16 Honda Mugen

Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Japan Toshiki Oyu

 D 1'36.918 1'36.556
6 39 Toyota SARD

Finland Heikki Kovalainen
Japan Yuichi Nakayama

 B 1'37.025 1'36.612
7 23 Nissan NISMO

Japan Tsugio Matsuda
Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

 M 1'36.959 1'37.305
8 17 Honda Real Racing

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi
Belgium Bertrand Baguette

 B 1'36.602 1'37.484
9 14 Toyota Rookie Racing

Japan Kazuya Oshima
Japan Kenta Yamashita

 B 1'37.068  
10 1 Honda Kunimitsu

Japan Naoki Yamamoto
Japan Tadasuke Makino

 B 1'37.101  
11 64 Honda Nakajima Racing

Japan Takuya Izawa
Japan Hiroki Otsu

 D 1'37.194  
12 37 Toyota TOM'S

Japan Ryo Hirakawa
France Sacha Fenestraz

 B 1'37.254  
13 3 Nissan B-Max/NDDP

Japan Kohei Hirate
Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

 M 1'37.264  
14 36 Toyota TOM'S

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
Japan Sho Tsuboi

 B 1'37.293  
15 38 Toyota Cerumo

Japan Yuji Tachikawa
Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

 B 1'37.344  

Motorsport.tv is showing the entire 2021 SUPER GT season live, including this weekend's Motegi race. Click here for more information.

shares
comments
Honda could use NSX Type S in 2022 SUPER GT season
Previous article

Honda could use NSX Type S in 2022 SUPER GT season
Next article

Baguette "very frustrated" after Motegi qualifying struggles

Baguette "very frustrated" after Motegi qualifying struggles
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Yokohama aiming to end win drought after front row lockout Motegi II
Video Inside
Super GT

Yokohama aiming to end win drought after front row lockout

Baguette "very frustrated" after Motegi qualifying struggles Motegi II
Super GT

Baguette "very frustrated" after Motegi qualifying struggles

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

More from
Ritomo Miyata
Toyota's Miyata still targeting F1 superlicence this season
Super Formula

Toyota's Miyata still targeting F1 superlicence this season

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat Motegi
Video Inside
Super GT

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance
Super Formula

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance

Latest news

Yokohama aiming to end win drought after front row lockout
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Yokohama aiming to end win drought after front row lockout

Baguette "very frustrated" after Motegi qualifying struggles
Super GT Super GT

Baguette "very frustrated" after Motegi qualifying struggles

Motegi SUPER GT: Miyata puts Bandoh Toyota on pole
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Motegi SUPER GT: Miyata puts Bandoh Toyota on pole

Honda could use NSX Type S in 2022 SUPER GT season
Super GT Super GT

Honda could use NSX Type S in 2022 SUPER GT season

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.