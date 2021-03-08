Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
41 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama
Super GT / Okayama March testing / Breaking news

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

By:
, News Editor

Heikki Kovalainen says the SARD Toyota team's strong late-2020 momentum has carried into this year after ending Okayama SUPER GT pre-season testing with the fastest time.

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

Sometime McLaren, Renault and Lotus Formula 1 racer Kovalainen posted the fastest time on the second and final day of the first official test of the winter, eclipsing the Team Kunimitsu Honda of reigning champion Naoki Yamamoto by 0.096 seconds.

It followed a tough first day of the test for the Finnish driver and his SARD teammate Yuichi Nakayama, who were only ninth-fastest and eight tenths adrift of the pace-setting Mugen Honda on Saturday.

Kovalainen said that returning to the set-up the team had used for last month's private Okayama test on Sunday paid dividends, and is confident that he and Nakayama can be a more consistent force at the front of the SUPER GT field this season.

"Yesterday I didn’t do so much running, when I went out it was on old tyres and we tried some different set-up items and it didn’t feel great," Kovalainen told Motorsport.com on Sunday.

"But today we went back to our baseline set-up and it felt similar to the private Okayama test and we were competitive again. It felt like back to normal. It’s hard to say about the times, and what everyone is doing, but at least it shows we are there. 

Read Also:

"It’s hard to say if we are really the quickest, I think no-one knows, but it seems we are there or thereabouts. So I think it will come down to details and who puts it together on the weekend. That is what TOM'S is so good at, reacting to problems as they find them.

"I don’t think we have any big issues and the progress we made at the end of last year seems to have carried over to this season. The car is consistently performing well with the base set-up."

Kovalainen was one of three Toyota drivers to finish inside the top four on Sunday morning, along with TOM'S pair Ryo Hirakawa and Sho Tsuboi.

The 2016 champion said he was encouraged by the apparent strength of the GR Supra around a layout regarded as being better-suited to rival manufacturers Honda and Nissan.

"It’s better not to read too much into the times, but it seems like there are several Toyotas towards the front, which is positive I think," said Kovalainen.

#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra

#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments
Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama

Previous article

Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Okayama March testing
Drivers Heikki Kovalainen
Teams Team Sard
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever

1h
2
Formula 1

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin

42min
3
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

12h
4
Formula 1

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

3h
5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

12h
Latest news
Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season
SGT

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

1h
Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama
SGT

Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama

Mar 7, 2021
TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener
SGT

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener

Mar 7, 2021
Kovalainen fastest as Okayama Super GT test ends
SGT

Kovalainen fastest as Okayama Super GT test ends

Mar 7, 2021
Alesi: Japan offered best opportunity after F2 exit
SGT

Alesi: Japan offered best opportunity after F2 exit

Mar 6, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Di Resta rejoins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans / Breaking news

Di Resta rejoins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings
Super Formula / Breaking news

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Heikki Kovalainen
Kovalainen fastest as Okayama Super GT test ends Okayama Testing
Super GT / Testing report

Kovalainen fastest as Okayama Super GT test ends

Kovalainen: SARD now more like a "professional team"
Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen: SARD now more like a "professional team"

The intra-Toyota clashes that left Hirakawa exposed at Fuji Fuji IV
Super GT / Analysis

The intra-Toyota clashes that left Hirakawa exposed at Fuji

More from
Team Sard
Kovalainen buoyed by best Super GT grid slot since 2016 Fuji IV
Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen buoyed by best Super GT grid slot since 2016

SARD boss says "the usual Kovalainen" returned at Fuji Fuji III
Super GT / Breaking news

SARD boss says "the usual Kovalainen" returned at Fuji

SARD Toyota almost ran out of fuel on way to victory Fuji III
Super GT / Breaking news

SARD Toyota almost ran out of fuel on way to victory

Trending Today

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

Latest news

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama
SGT Super GT / Top List

Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener

Kovalainen fastest as Okayama Super GT test ends
SGT Super GT / Testing report

Kovalainen fastest as Okayama Super GT test ends

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.