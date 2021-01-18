Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Opinion

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

shares
comments
Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense
By:

Nissan dropping Jann Mardenborough from its GT500 line-up for the 2021 SUPER GT season is not only puzzling from a performance point of view - it's also symbolic of the company's withdrawal from most forms of international motorsport, believes Jamie Klein.

And so, the news is now official: Mardenborough has been axed from Nissan’s GT500 roster for the 2021 season, potentially signalling the end of the British driver’s long-standing association with the Yokohama marque and his tenure in SUPER GT.

While not without its highlights, the story of Mardenborough’s time in SUPER GT’s top class is largely one of frustration and unfulfilled promise for a driver who, on sheer speed alone, had done more than enough to secure his place on the grid this year.

Perhaps, looking back, the 29-year-old could be said to have been on borrowed time from the point he was ‘demoted’ from the Bridgestone-shod Impul team, for which he raced in 2017 and ‘18, to Kondo Racing, which with its Yokohama tyres has frequently been the least competitive of the four Nissan GT500 entries in the past few seasons.

#12 Team Impul Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3: Jann Mardenborough, Daiki Sasaki

#12 Team Impul Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3: Jann Mardenborough, Daiki Sasaki

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The introduction of a revised GT-R last year made that performance gulf even more noticeable. While Mardenborough and teammate Mitsunori Takaboshi were just half a point shy of Impul pair Daiki Sasaki and James Rossiter in 2019, the gap between the two car crews (with Kazuki Hiramine replacing Rossiter) stretched to 20 points last year.

In the only race of the 2020 season in which Mardenborough and Takaboshi were truly competitive, Round 5 at Fuji (which, it has to be said, was assisted heavily by success ballast approaching its peak), a gear selection problem denied the pair a possible podium finish. That was just the most painful of many niggling problems that marred their campaign.

Certainly, it was no fault of Mardenborough or Takaboshi that Kondo ended up bottom of the GT500 pile with just four points, and of the two Mardenborough was frequently the quicker. Blaming the Yokohama tyres would be too simplistic an explanation as well, given that the Mugen Honda outscored the Impul Nissan while using the unfavoured rubber.

Mardenborough had proved his class at Impul in 2018, losing two victory chances through no fault of his own. That he was batted aside to make way for Toyota convert Rossiter – who lasted just one season before being axed himself – in itself came as a surprise.

#24 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R: Mitsunori Takaboshi, Jann Mardenborough

#24 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R: Mitsunori Takaboshi, Jann Mardenborough

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Even more perplexing is the fact that Mardenborough’s seat at Kondo has been handed to none other than Sasaki, who was totally outshone by rookie teammate Hiramine at Impul last year and cost the team a hatful of points with a succession of errors that belied his status as Nissan’s third-longest serving GT500 driver.

With Nobuharu Matsushita joining the Nissan camp in 2021, it was clear that at least one of Nissan’s existing drivers would have to make way. But on sheer performance alone, Mardenborough certainly did not deserve that fate.

But it’s not just for on-track reasons that axing Mardenborough makes little sense. In the context of Nissan’s steady retreat from international motorsport, it’s even more baffling.

Of last year’s Nissan GT500 roster, Mardenborough was arguably the only name that would have been familiar to the bulk of SUPER GT’s international audience. He was the last man standing of that group of drivers that made the leap from GT Academy winner to factory Nissan driver, and by far the most recognisable product of the PlayStation competition.

#123 Nissan GT Academy Team RJN Nissan 370Z GT4: Jann Mardenborough

#123 Nissan GT Academy Team RJN Nissan 370Z GT4: Jann Mardenborough

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

In letting go Mardenborough, Nissan is not only weakening its final remaining links to the GT Academy days, and the positive PR that went with the genuinely ground-breaking contest, but it is making its exploits in SUPER GT that much harder to access for overseas fans.

That said, NISMO in Japan has every right to decide which drivers it wants piloting its quartet of GT-Rs without having to consider the marque’s international marketing aims, which seem to be increasingly slipping down the priority list.

Last year, Nissan essentially ended its commitment to GT3 customer racing outside of the domestic SUPER GT and Super Taikyu series. That move followed the end of its engine supply programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship and its (admittedly, fairly tenuous) involvement in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s DPi class.

It means Nissan’s only real non-Japanese motorsport activity is its Formula E programme, and even this doesn’t appear to be 100 percent secure in the wake of Audi and BMW’s quick-fire announcements that they are exiting the electric series after 2021.

Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Of course, nobody would blame Nissan for wanting to save money in the current economic climate. But if SUPER GT was to become the brand’s only top-level motorsport activity, it would surely make sense for its driver line-up to be as high-profile as possible, at least within the constraints of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’s hard to see how axing Mardenborough helps in that regard, or in Nissan’s quest to earn its first GT500 title since 2015.

Contacted by Motorsport.com for comment, a NISMO spokesperson said that Nissan and Mardenborough remain in discussions regarding their future relationship - which could  involve a step down to the GT300 ranks in SUPER GT, or perhaps a bigger role in the Formula E project (which is guaranteed to run at least through the 2021 season). 

Even if Nissan does choose to keep Mardenborough after taking away his GT500 seat, it would certainly not be making the best use of the 29-year-old's talents - and that's to say nothing of the impact on his motivation of a potential 'demotion' to GT300.

Whether or not this is the end of the road for Mardenborough and Nissan should become clear next month at the latest. But in light of Monday's news, it's hard to see how the Briton still has a long-term future with the brand that gave him his big break all those years ago.

Jann Mardenborough, Team Impul

Jann Mardenborough, Team Impul

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021

Previous article

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Jann Mardenborough
Teams Nissan Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Norris explains more serious approach to social media
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris explains more serious approach to social media

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense
Super GT Super GT / Opinion

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief

Camier named Honda World Superbike team manager
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Camier named Honda World Superbike team manager

Latest news

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense
SGT Super GT / Opinion

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

Makino discharged from hospital after one month
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Makino discharged from hospital after one month

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris explains more serious approach to social media

4h
2
Formula 1

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

18h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell

28min
4
IndyCar

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed

1h
5
Super GT

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

1h

Latest news

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense
SGT

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021
SGT

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021
SGT

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

Makino discharged from hospital after one month
SGT

Makino discharged from hospital after one month

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021
WEC

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.