Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super GT / Breaking news

Honda Super GT car hit with weight penalty

shares
comments
Honda Super GT car hit with weight penalty
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
Sep 3, 2018, 1:11 PM

Honda's NSX-GT has been slapped with a 10kg weight penalty ahead of the Sugo round of the Super GT series.

The NSX-GT has the unique distinction of being the only mid-engined car on the GT500 grid, which means organisers have to take special measures to ensure equal performance with the Nissan GT-R and Lexus LC500, both of which have the conventional front-engined layout.

With Honda scoring two wins in the first five races of the season and challenging for the championship, the minimum weight of the NSX-GT has been increased to 1044kg for Sugo.

This is the first time Super GT organisers have made changes outside the BoP rules since the 2017 Autopolis round, although on that occasion Honda was handed a 15kg weight break.

The increase in weight could potentially hurt the title bid of former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button, who sits joint-second in the championship and just seven points adrift of TOM’S Lexus pair Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa.

Button and Team Kunimitsu stablemate Naoki Yamamoto have scored podiums in Okayama and Suzuka so far and finished fifth last time out at Fuji despite heavy ballast on their car.

They will carry a BoP-derived weight penalty equivalent to 80kg at the next round in Sugo, but success ballast will be halved at Autopolis before being removed altogether for the Motegi finale.

Another team that could lose out from the weight increase is Real Racing, which won with its driver pairing of Koudai Tsukakoshi and Takashi Kogure in the season opener and currently sits fourth in the championship.

Such changes may also hand a clear advantage to Nissan, which dominated the last race before unrelated issues for its two leading cars denied it a likely win.

While Honda and Lexus introduced its mid-season engine upgrade at Motegi, Nissan plans to unleash its new engine at Sugo, which could lead to a late 2017-like title charge from the Yokohama-based marque.

Read Also:

Next Super GT article
Cassidy fears Nissan domination in Super GT title run-in

Previous article

Cassidy fears Nissan domination in Super GT title run-in

Next article

Sugo Super GT: Button, Yamamoto clinch pole

Sugo Super GT: Button, Yamamoto clinch pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
Mardenborough seeking
Super GT

Mardenborough seeking "revenge" after Sugo defeat

Button had
Super GT

Button had "very scary" off en route to Super GT win

Sugo Super GT: Button scores first win with Yamamoto
Super GT

Sugo Super GT: Button scores first win with Yamamoto

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.