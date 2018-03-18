Honda scores 1-2 on second Super GT test day

Honda locked the top two spots on the final day of the Okayama Super GT pre-season test on Sunday.

Takashi Kogure, who shares the #17 Real Racing NSX-GT with Koudai Tsukakoshi, first moved atop the timesheets when he timed the former Formula 1 venue in 1m18.223s during the early hours of the morning session.

He improved further still with a 1m18.177s lapper and that effort remained unbeaten in the afternoon as teams shifted focus on long runs.

The #100 Team Kunimitsu Honda of F1 2009 champion Jenson Button and Naoki Yamamoto finished less than a tenth adrift in second, the 2013 Super Formula champion recording the outfit’s fastest time of 1m18.256s.

The #12 Impul Nissan of Jann Mardenborough and Daiki Sasaki was the fastest of all in the afternoon, but was classified third in the combined order, three tenths off the day’s quickest time.

Defending champions Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa finished fourth in the #1 TOM’s Lexus, while Tsugio Matsuda and Ronnie Quintarelli made it two Nissans in the top five with their #23 NISMO GT-R.

Last year’s Suzuka 1000km-winning #64 Nakajima Honda of Kosuke Matsuura and Bertrand Baguette finished just 0.004 behind in sixth position, while Tomoki Nojiri and Takuya Izawa were classified seventh in the #8 ARTA Honda.

Further back, Kazuki Nakajima and Yuhi Sekiguchi’s #36 TOM’S Lexus beat the sister #38 Zent car of Hiroaki Ishiura and Yuji Tachikawa by just one thousandth of a second to take eighth.

The top-10 was completed by the #10 Bandoh Lexus of Yuji Kunimoto and Kenta Yamashita, the last of the runners to record a time inside 1m38s.

Kunimoto stopped at the final corner in the morning when his LC500 suffered a fuel pump issue, bringing out the day’s first red flag.