Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Race 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Race 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut

shares
comments
Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Jul 14, 2020, 5:53 AM

Honda SUPER GT driver Nirei Fukuzumi admits he feels “pretty worried" ahead of his first race outing in the NSX-GT as he steps up to the GT500 class.

Fukuzumi returned to racing in Japan full-time last year to contest dual campaigns in Super Formula and SUPER GT’s GT300 division, in which he shared a Honda NSX GT3 with series veteran Shinichi Takagi and won the title for the ARTA team.

Now the ex-GP3 and Formula 2 racer steps up to the senior division this year, replacing Takuya Izawa alongside Tomoki Nojiri in the #8 ARTA Honda.

During last month’s official Fuji pre-season test, Fukuzumi set the fastest time on the second day to go fifth-quickest overall, 0.189s off the pace of fellow Honda youngster Tadasuke Makino in the #100 Team Kunimitsu NSX-GT.

But the 23-year-old still feels he has a lot learn when it comes to extracting the most from GT500 machinery and needs more seat time before he can feel confident.

“On the first day it seemed like we were having a tough time, including my driving, but on the second day, we were able to do well,” Fukuzumi told Motorsport.com.

“It was a little cold, so it's hard to make a judgement [about the real performance level]. But I was able to increase my experience and I think I did a good job for the team.

“In the Malaysia test earlier this year, I drove the GT500 car for the first time. I've done a few tests since then, but there are still many things I don't understand about the car.

“Even if the car is handling well, I often think I can’t get the best out of it. I know that in this industry there is pressure to get results right away, but honestly I really want more time to drive the car and get used to it.

#55 Autobacs Racing Team Aguri Honda NSX GT3 Evo: Nirei Fukuzumi

#55 Autobacs Racing Team Aguri Honda NSX GT3 Evo: Nirei Fukuzumi

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“I'm pretty worried. People around me say, ‘It will be fine,’ but I don't think they understand 100 percent. I don’t know if it’s possible to go to the opening race with confidence.

“I'm often asked about our rivals, but I feel like I have to focus on myself. If you do what you can without worrying about your surroundings, I think the results will come naturally.”

Read Also:

Honda goes into the new SUPER GT season having topped both official tests at Okayama in March and Fuji, having also introduced a new aero package for the latter test.

But Fukuzumi’s teammate Nojiri doesn’t feel Honda has any particular advantage over rival manufacturers Nissan and Toyota, even if he expects the NSX-GT to be stronger at Fuji than it has been in recent years.

“I think we have to improve our performance and for our rivals it’s the same,” Nojiri told Motorsport.com. “I think we still have a lot of potential to grow, and our opponents are in the same situation.

“I think it will be a battle of who can progress most throughout the season. We need to think carefully about how to set up the car and how to attack the season. I feel it will be a harder season than usual.

“I feel I can’t be optimistic at all. However, Honda has a reputation for often struggling at Fuji, but after this test my feelings weren’t consistent with that reputation.”

#8 ARTA NSX-GT

#8 ARTA NSX-GT

Photo by: GTA

Next article
Aston Martin's Thiim forced to miss Super GT opener

Previous article

Aston Martin's Thiim forced to miss Super GT opener

Trending Today

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

McLaughlin closing in on Brock's win tally
Supercars / Supercars

McLaughlin closing in on Brock's win tally

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”

Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut
Super GT / Super GT
48m

Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut

Latest news

Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut
Super GT / Super GT
48m

Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut

Aston Martin's Thiim forced to miss Super GT opener
Super GT / Super GT

Aston Martin's Thiim forced to miss Super GT opener

Who gains from Super GT's Fuji-centric calendar?
Super GT / Super GT

Who gains from Super GT's Fuji-centric calendar?

Quintarelli out to end Nissan's longest title drought
Super GT / Super GT

Quintarelli out to end Nissan's longest title drought

Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Tomoki Nojiri , Nirei Fukuzumi
Teams ARTA
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season

2
Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

3
Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams

4
Formula 1

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

5
Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut
SGT

Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut

Aston Martin's Thiim forced to miss Super GT opener
SGT

Aston Martin's Thiim forced to miss Super GT opener

Who gains from Super GT's Fuji-centric calendar?
SGT

Who gains from Super GT's Fuji-centric calendar?

Quintarelli out to end Nissan's longest title drought
SGT

Quintarelli out to end Nissan's longest title drought

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener
SGT

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.