Top events
Esports
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Norway
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT: Kyalami
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Monday Race in
11 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Baguette's Super GT replacement at Honda revealed

shares
comments
Baguette's Super GT replacement at Honda revealed
By:
Jun 22, 2020, 7:28 AM

Yu Kanamaru has been nominated by the Real Racing Honda outfit as Bertrand Baguette's replacement for SUPER GT pre-season testing at Fuji Speedway this weekend.

A new entry list for the two-day test issued on Monday lists Kanamaru as a third driver in Real's #17 Honda NSX-GT, with Baguette certain to miss the test owing to the current restrictions on foreigners entering Japan imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baguette was present for the opening pre-season test in Okayama in March, setting the fastest time on the opening day, before returning to his native Belgium, where he remains.

Read Also:

SUPER GT novice Kanamaru, 26, has extensive junior single-seater experience in Europe, having taken part in the final two seasons of the now-defunct Formula V8 3.5 series. He scored a single podium finish and placed seventh overall in 2017.

In 2018 he contested the All-Japan Formula 3 series, finishing fifth in the championship, and he was sixth overall in the 2019/20 Asian F3 season, scoring one win.

The appointment follows Kenta Yamashita being called up to join the SARD Toyota team for the Fuji test, as Heikki Kovalainen finds himself in an identical position to Baguette.

Currently, travellers arriving from 111 different countries and territories cannot enter Japan and there appears to be little sign of these restrictions being relaxed in the near future.

SUPER GT organiser GTA confirmed to Motorsport.com earlier this month that it had submitted a written request to Japan's Ministry of Justice regarding an exemption to the rules for its drivers and other team personnel.

With the opening round of the delayed 2020 season taking place on July 18-19 at Fuji, Kovalainen, Baguette and a number of GT300 drivers face an unofficial deadline of July 4 to enter Japan and serve a mandatory two-week quarantine before the curtain-raiser.

Next article
Yamashita lined up as Kovalainen Super GT replacement

Previous article

Yamashita lined up as Kovalainen Super GT replacement
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Bertrand Baguette , Yu Kanamaru
Teams Real Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1's team alliances will fall apart in 2022 - Renault

19m
2
Formula 1

Is this the driver who could fill Renault's F1 void?

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR investigating noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: I could have lost McLaren seat without early deal

5
Supercars

Supercars responds to scathing open letter

2h

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Baguette's Super GT replacement at Honda revealed
SGT

Baguette's Super GT replacement at Honda revealed

Yamashita lined up as Kovalainen Super GT replacement
SGT

Yamashita lined up as Kovalainen Super GT replacement

Kovalainen, Baguette set to miss Fuji Super GT test
SGT

Kovalainen, Baguette set to miss Fuji Super GT test

Audi: Financial hurdles doomed Japanese Class One tie-up
DTM

Audi: Financial hurdles doomed Japanese Class One tie-up

Super GT scraps Thailand visit, Fuji gets fourth race
SGT

Super GT scraps Thailand visit, Fuji gets fourth race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.