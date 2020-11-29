Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Race in
02 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji IV / Breaking news

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title

shares
comments
The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title
By:

The chief engineer for the #37 TOM’S Toyota has shouldered the blame for the fuel shortage that cost Ryo Hirakawa the SUPER GT title.

Hirakawa and his teammate in the #37 Toyota GR Supra, Kenta Yamashita, dominated the season finale at Fuji Speedway from pole position, putting Hirakawa in position to become SUPER GT’s first solo champion since Ryo Michigami in 2000.

That was despite the gap between Hirakawa and the Honda of Naoki Yamamoto narrowing rapidly in the final 15 or so laps of the 65-lap encounter, with Yamamoto reducing what had been a 15-second advantage to just two seconds in the closing stages.

Hirakawa had looked to have just done enough to hang on until he dramatically ran out of fuel exiting the last corner on the last lap, allowing Yamamoto through to clinch the title for himself and his Kunimitsu Honda teammate Tadasuke Makino.

Read Also:

After the race, the chief engineer for the #37 side of the TOM’S garage, Masaki Saeda, said he took responsibility for what he suspects was a simple miscalculation.

“It’s difficult to say the reason, it’s not clear why the car ran out of fuel,” Saeda told Motorsport.com. “But I think it was a fuel consumption calculation mistake. 

“Maybe it’s [a problem with] the system, but I don’t know, it’s not clear. Anyway, we needed a longer refuelling time during the pitstop.”

Asked when he first realised that Hirakawa was potentially in trouble, Saeda replied: “It was just two laps before the finish, when Ryo had the low fuel alarm. 

“[He wasn’t fuel saving before] the low fuel alarm. We discussed [the situation] and I confirmed the fuel consumption from Ryo’s information, and there was nothing strange. 

“So there was something irregular. After this result, I need to think more about the fuel and the timing [of the pitstop]. It’s my mistake.”

#37 KeePer TOM’S GR Supra

#37 KeePer TOM’S GR Supra

Photo by: GTA

Yamashita had built up an 18-second advantage at the head of the field in his stint, pitting the #37 Toyota at the end of lap 23 - only one lap later than the start of the pit window, which opens at one-third distance.

On whether lap 23 seemed to be a safe time to bring Yamashita in, Saeda said: “Yeah, but the pit timing is too early from this result, this was also my mistake.”

The sister TOM’S car of Yuhi Sekiguchi and Sacha Fenestraz pitted one lap later, and had no problems making it to the end of the race in third place.

Asked whether the #36 car had any scares with its fuel, Fenestraz told Motorsport.com: “I think most cars were tight on fuel. Yuhi also had to save some fuel.

“I think the cold temperatures means the engine consumes more fuel, so maybe they were caught out by that because it was the first time [this season] it was so cold.

“It was unbelievable what happened at the last corner. Even though I’m not racing [in the #37], it was just a few hundred metres. It was heart-breaking to be honest.”

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line

Previous article

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji IV
Drivers Ryo Hirakawa
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive

F1 drivers insist 2021 tyre concerns not just about lap time
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers insist 2021 tyre concerns not just about lap time

Verstappen 'not disheartened' by gap to Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen 'not disheartened' by gap to Mercedes

Ferrari: Leclerc lacking usual confidence in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Leclerc lacking usual confidence in Bahrain

Wolff: Engine convergence system "a humiliation" for manufacturers
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Engine convergence system "a humiliation" for manufacturers

2020 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line
Super GT Super GT / Race report

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line

Latest news

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line
SGT Super GT / Race report

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale

Trending

1
Formula 1

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive

2h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc lacking usual confidence in Bahrain

59min
3
Formula 1

F1 drivers insist 2021 tyre concerns not just about lap time

1h
4
Super GT

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title

29min
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Engine convergence system "a humiliation" for manufacturers

17h

Latest news

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title
SGT

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line
SGT

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota
SGT

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale
SGT

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale

Kovalainen buoyed by best Super GT grid slot since 2016
SGT

Kovalainen buoyed by best Super GT grid slot since 2016

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.