Super GT's 2020-spec cars make public debut

The new cars, which are designed to conform to the Class One regulations that SUPER GT will share with the DTM next year, were first unveiled in September and since then have been tested behind closed doors.

Sunday's demo run marked the first time that the new Toyota GR Supra, the revised front-engined Honda NSX-GT and the 2020-spec Nissan GT-R hit the track in public.

Toyota and Lexus SUPER GT veteran Yuji Tachikawa drove the Supra, outgoing series champion Naoki Yamamoto the Honda and Tsugio Matsuda the Nissan. The trio completed three laps apiece of the Motegi track.

Tachikawa, who campaigned the previous-generation Supra in the JGTC between 1999 and 2005, commented: "Above all, I'm looking forward to racing next year because the Supra is coming back to SUPER GT.

"The number of common components will increase next year, so it will be harder to make a difference, but TRD is working hard to develop it. So far testing has gone well."

Ahead of his final SUPER GT race alongside Jenson Button, Yamamoto commented: "I'm happy the fans have got to see the NSX running in front-rear configuration.

"It was difficult for Honda to convert a car that had been running in midship configuration until now, so I would like to thank Honda and I will do my best to become champion in this car."

