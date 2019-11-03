Top events
Super GT / Motegi / Breaking news

Super GT's 2020-spec cars make public debut

shares
comments
Super GT's 2020-spec cars make public debut
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 3:24 AM

SUPER GT's 2020-spec GT500 cars made their public debut in a demonstration run ahead of the final round of the season at Motegi.

The new cars, which are designed to conform to the Class One regulations that SUPER GT will share with the DTM next year, were first unveiled in September and since then have been tested behind closed doors.

Sunday's demo run marked the first time that the new Toyota GR Supra, the revised front-engined Honda NSX-GT and the 2020-spec Nissan GT-R hit the track in public.

Toyota and Lexus SUPER GT veteran Yuji Tachikawa drove the Supra, outgoing series champion Naoki Yamamoto the Honda and Tsugio Matsuda the Nissan. The trio completed three laps apiece of the Motegi track.

Tachikawa, who campaigned the previous-generation Supra in the JGTC between 1999 and 2005, commented: "Above all, I'm looking forward to racing next year because the Supra is coming back to SUPER GT.

"The number of common components will increase next year, so it will be harder to make a difference, but TRD is working hard to develop it. So far testing has gone well."

Ahead of his final SUPER GT race alongside Jenson Button, Yamamoto commented: "I'm happy the fans have got to see the NSX running in front-rear configuration.

"It was difficult for Honda to convert a car that had been running in midship configuration until now, so I would like to thank Honda and I will do my best to become champion in this car."

Watch the final round of the 2019 SUPER GT season live and for free on Motorsport.tv.

Slider
List

Toyota GR Supra、Honda NSX-GT、Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）

Toyota GR Supra、Honda NSX-GT、Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）
1/4

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

Honda NSX-GT（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）

Honda NSX-GT（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）
2/4

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）

Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）
3/4

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

Toyota GR Supra、（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）

Toyota GR Supra、（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）
4/4

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Motegi
Drivers Yuji Tachikawa , Tsugio Matsuda , Naoki Yamamoto
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov
Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
12 Seconds

