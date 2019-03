Gallery: Retro Super GT cars do battle at Suzuka

Two races were held between the trio of Japanese racing icons during the 'Motorsports Fan Thanks Day', a new event for 2019 featuring a variety of two-wheeled and four-wheeled machinery taking part in various demo runs and exhibition events.

Satoshi Motoyama was declared the overall winner of the 'Eternal Rival Showdown' in the 2008-spec Nissan GT-R with which he won the last of his three JGTC/Super GT titles.

The 47-year-old, who has stepped down from the series for 2019, defeated both Honda driver Ryo Michigami and Toyota's Juichi Wakisaka.

Michigami drove his championship-winning Castrol-liveried NSX from 2000, while Wakisaka piloted his own title-winning Supra from 2002 in Esso Ultraflo livery.

