Check out the best images from set-up day for the opening round of the 2020 SUPER GT season at Fuji Speedway.
This weekend's 300km race, the first of four at Fuji planned for 2020, marks the start of a campaign that was put on hold for three months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As with most other categories of motorsport worldwide, the first race will be held behind closed doors with no fans present, while the 2,000-odd people working in the paddock have been subject to strict health controls, including temperature checks on arrival at the track.
A total of 44 cars, 15 in the top GT500 class and 29 in the GT300 division, are set to take part in the Fuji event, which has a compressed schedule (click here for details).
One last-minute change to the entry list is that Kei Cozzolino, a regular in the FIA World Endurance Championship, is replacing the absent Nicki Thiim in the #9 D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 alongside Tomonobu Fujii.
A number of other international drivers, most notably SARD Toyota man Heikki Kovalainen, have also been unable to make it to Fuji due to travel restrictions.
For more information about the season to come, click here for our season preview.
Click on the arrows at the edge of each image to advance through the gallery:
#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#24 Realize Corporation ADVAN GT-R
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#55 ARTA NSX GT3
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#7 Studie BMW M6
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#7 Studie BMW M6
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#8 ARTA NSX-GT
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#96 K-tunes Racing RC F GT3
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
2020 Super GT all cars
Photo by: GTA
Ronnie Quintarelli （#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Takuto Iguchi（#61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT）
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Masataka Bandoh, team director（#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra）
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Kohei Hirate（#3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL GT-R）
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Tsugio Matsuda（#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Juichi Wakisaka, team director（#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra）
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#21 Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#16 Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#14 WAKO'S 4CR GR Supra
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#12 Calsonic IMPUL GT-R
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
