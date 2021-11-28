Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Yamamoto still beatable despite poor qualifying, says Baguette
Super GT / Fuji II Race report

Fuji SUPER GT: Toyota steals title from Honda, TOM'S champions

By:
, News Editor

Toyota stole the SUPER GT title away from Honda in a dramatic Fuji Speedway season finale as TOM'S pair Yuhi Sekiguchi and Sho Tsuboi won the race and Naoki Yamamoto was eliminated by a GT300 car.

Fuji SUPER GT: Toyota steals title from Honda, TOM'S champions

Holding a five-point championship lead prior to the race, Yamamoto looked well on course for a third GT500 title in four years as he was running a comfortable fifth aboard the #1 Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT that had been started by his teammate Tadasuke Makino.

That was until the start of lap 51 of 66, when Yamamoto was taken out by the ARTA Honda NSX GT3 of Ren Sato at Turn 1 - giving the Stanley-liveried Honda considerable damage, forcing Yamamoto into the pits and ending his title hopes.

That meant Sekiguchi and Tsuboi, who had gone into the race 16 points down on Yamamoto with only 20 on offer, were suddenly thrust into a title-winning position, with Tsuboi holding a comfortable lead over the sister #37 TOM'S machine of Ryo Hirakawa and Sacha Fenestraz.

Tsuboi reeled off the remaining laps to seal his first win, a first for the #36 side of the TOM'S garage and Sekiguchi since the 2019 season finale and a first TOM'S title since 2017. It was also the first GT500 title for a Supra since 2005.

Hirakawa brought home the #37 car in second to make it a TOM'S one-two, while the pole-sitting Rookie Racing car of Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima completed a podium lockout for Toyota.

Two more GR Supras, the Cerumo car (Yuji Tachikawa/Hiroaki Ishiura) and the SARD machine (Heikki Kovalainen/Yuichi Nakayama), completed the top five ahead of the best of the surviving Hondas, the ARTA car of Tomoki Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi, could manage no better than sixth.

In the GT300 class, Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi secured Subaru its first-ever title with a third-place finish, while LM Corsa Toyota duo Shunsuke Kohno and Hiroki Yoshimoto took the victory.

More to follow

shares
comments
Yamamoto still beatable despite poor qualifying, says Baguette
Previous article

Yamamoto still beatable despite poor qualifying, says Baguette
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Yamamoto still beatable despite poor qualifying, says Baguette Fuji II
Video Inside
Super GT

Yamamoto still beatable despite poor qualifying, says Baguette

Fuji SUPER GT: Yamashita gives Rookie Toyota pole for finale Fuji II
Video Inside
Super GT

Fuji SUPER GT: Yamashita gives Rookie Toyota pole for finale

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Yuhi Sekiguchi More from
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Rivals admit Nojiri was “impossible” to beat at Motegi Motegi
Video Inside
Super Formula

Rivals admit Nojiri was “impossible” to beat at Motegi

Sugo poleman Sekiguchi: "I've never been this happy!" Sugo
Video Inside
Super Formula

Sugo poleman Sekiguchi: "I've never been this happy!"

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018 Sugo
Video Inside
Super Formula

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

TOM'S More from
TOM'S
Fenestraz still only at "60 percent" on SUPER GT return Autopolis
Super GT

Fenestraz still only at "60 percent" on SUPER GT return

Three Toyota crews take penalties for engine changes Autopolis
Video Inside
Super GT

Three Toyota crews take penalties for engine changes

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Latest news

Fuji SUPER GT: Toyota steals title from Honda, TOM'S champions
Super GT Super GT

Fuji SUPER GT: Toyota steals title from Honda, TOM'S champions

Yamamoto still beatable despite poor qualifying, says Baguette
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Yamamoto still beatable despite poor qualifying, says Baguette

Fuji SUPER GT: Yamashita gives Rookie Toyota pole for finale
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Fuji SUPER GT: Yamashita gives Rookie Toyota pole for finale

Can Kondo Racing make a piece of SUPER GT history?
Super GT Super GT

Can Kondo Racing make a piece of SUPER GT history?

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.