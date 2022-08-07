Tickets Subscribe
Super GT / Fuji II Race report

Fuji SUPER GT: TOM'S duo Fenestraz, Miyata take first win

TOM'S Toyota pair Sacha Fenestraz and Ritomo Miyata took their first SUPER GT win in the GT500 category in Sunday's fourth round of the season at Fuji Speedway.

Jamie Klein
News Editor
Listen to this article

Fenestraz and Miyata enjoyed a relatively straightforward run to victory in the 99-lap contest aboard their #37 KeePer-sponsored GR Supra, winning by 7.5 seconds over the #12 Impul Nissan of Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine.

It vaults the TOM's duo into the lead of the championship by a single point at the halfway mark of the season.

More to follow

