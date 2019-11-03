Free livestream: Watch Super GT's Motegi finale
Nov 3, 2019
The 2019 SUPER GT season is being broadcast live and for free by Motorsport.tv, and you can watch this weekend's Motegi title decider live on Motorsport.com too.
The championship-leading LeMans Lexus crew of Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima start second on the grid, two places ahead of title rivals Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa of TOM'S Lexus.
With a seven-point advantage over Cassidy and Hirakawa, second place would be enough for Yamashita and Oshima to seal the title even if the #37 car wins.
Motegi also marks the final SUPER GT outing for Jenson Button, who announced his departure from the series earlier this week. He and Kunimitsu Honda teammate Naoki Yamamoto line-up 11th on the grid.
