Previous
Super GT / Sugo / Livefeed

Free Livestream: SUPER GT racing at Sugo

shares
comments
Sep 22, 2019, 4:55 AM

Watch the penultimate round of SUPER GT live and for free on Motorsport.com, courtesy of our sister streaming service Motorsport.tv.

Honda was considered the firm favourite heading into the penultimate round of the season, and the Sakura-based manufacturer lived up to the expectation by locking out the front row in Saturday's qualifying.

Real Racing duo Bertrand Baguette and Koudai Tsukakoshi will line up on pole position, ahead of last year's winners Jenson Button and Naoki Yamamoto (Kunimitsu Honda), who secured their best qualifying result of the season in second. 

Heavy rain is expected throughout race day, which has the potentially to shake up the order and bring Lexus and Nissan into play.




Sugo Super GT: Honda breaks lap record in qualifying

Sugo Super GT: Honda breaks lap record in qualifying
Series Super GT
Event Sugo

Series Super GT
Event Sugo

Super GT Next session

Sugo

Sugo

21 Sep - 22 Sep
Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
05 Seconds

