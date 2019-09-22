Free Livestream: SUPER GT racing at Sugo

Honda was considered the firm favourite heading into the penultimate round of the season, and the Sakura-based manufacturer lived up to the expectation by locking out the front row in Saturday's qualifying.

Real Racing duo Bertrand Baguette and Koudai Tsukakoshi will line up on pole position, ahead of last year's winners Jenson Button and Naoki Yamamoto (Kunimitsu Honda), who secured their best qualifying result of the season in second.

Heavy rain is expected throughout race day, which has the potentially to shake up the order and bring Lexus and Nissan into play.







