Free livestream: SUPER GT racing at Autopolis

Honda swept the front row of the grid after a dominant showing in qualifying, but a first victory since Okayama is anything but guaranteed due to the Autopolis Circuit's abrasive nature.

Nissan emerged as Honda's closest challenger in qualifying, while Lexus - which locked out the top four spots last year - was also not far behind, with two LC500s in the top five.

Autopolis could make or break the chances of Jenson Button and Naoki Yamamoto defending their crown after the Kunimitsu duo qualified a lowly 12th and second slowest among the Hondas.