Free livestream: SUPER GT racing at Autopolis
shares
comments
Sep 8, 2019, 5:25 AM
Watch the Autopolis round of SUPER GT series live on Motorsport.com, courtesy of our sister streaming service Motorsport.tv.
Honda swept the front row of the grid after a dominant showing in qualifying, but a first victory since Okayama is anything but guaranteed due to the Autopolis Circuit's abrasive nature.
Nissan emerged as Honda's closest challenger in qualifying, while Lexus - which locked out the top four spots last year - was also not far behind, with two LC500s in the top five.
Autopolis could make or break the chances of Jenson Button and Naoki Yamamoto defending their crown after the Kunimitsu duo qualified a lowly 12th and second slowest among the Hondas.
Next article
Load comments
Free livestream: SUPER GT racing at Autopolis
shares
comments
Super GT Next session
7 Sep - 8 Sep
Race Starts in
01 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets
|
14 NovTickets