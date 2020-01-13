Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Chiyo’s year in Nissan Super GT exile ‘not wasted’

shares
comments
Chiyo’s year in Nissan Super GT exile ‘not wasted’
By:
Jan 13, 2020, 8:04 AM

Nissan driver Katsumasa Chiyo believes his year out of SUPER GT was not wasted, because of what he learnt as a pitlane reporter in Super Formula.

Chiyo was dropped from Nissan's SUPER GT roster for 2019, the former Bathurst 12 Hours winner instead contesting a full season in Intercontinental GT Challenge with KCMG.

But after making a one-off return to replace the unwell James Rossiter at Team Impul at Autopolis, the 33-year-old was selected to partner Kohei Hirate at the wheel of the #3 B-Max Racing Nissan GT-R for the 2020 SUPER GT campaign, replacing Frederic Makowiecki.

Alongside his IGTC duties, Chiyo spent much of 2019 working as a pitlane reporter for Super Formula, in which he contested a sole season in 2018 for B-Max, as well as acting as a commentator for the single-seater series' virtual championship.

Speaking at last weekend's Tokyo Auto Salon, Chiyo said he was determined to make the most of the opportunity to gain a new perspective on racing and that he can put his experience to good use on his return to domestic action this year.

"Intercontinental GT was also a high-level and rewarding category," reflected Chiyo. "But it was strange being at the circuit even though I wasn’t racing in Japan. I did some commentary and reporter work, but because I wasn’t racing, honestly it was a bit frustrating. 

"I didn’t want to waste time watching races from the outside, so I studied a lot and prepared for this year. It was a ‘blank’ year, but I think it was necessary and I don’t think it was wasted.

"As a driver, you can’t see what other teams are doing. But as a commentator and reporter, I was able to see the race from a global perspective, and see what various teams were working on, so it was a really interesting experience.

"Last year, I had a difficult time racing overseas, so I hope I can show a new version of myself using what I learnt in Japan [as a reporter]."

Katsumasa Chiyo

Katsumasa Chiyo

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Prior to 2019, Chiyo was part of Nissan's GT500 roster for three seasons, all of which he spent partnering three-time series champion Satoshi Motoyama, firstly at the now-defunct MOLA squad in 2016-17 before the pair switched to B-Max together in 2018.

Having scored a best finish of second alongside Motoyama, Chiyo says he hopes to replicate the victory that B-Max scored with Hirate and Makowiecki in last year's Sugo round.

"It will be the first time that I’ve partnered a driver other than Motoyama in GT500, but Hirate is an experienced driver and a champion, and a very reliable teammate," he said. 

"We haven’t had much contact up to now, as all the NISMO drivers train together and share time together. But our feeling of the car and our requirements are similar.

"I think the atmosphere in the team improved as a result of winning at Sugo last year, so I feel like we can do well. I haven’t won a GT500 race yet, so that’s the first goal.

"I don’t know what this year will be like when all three manufacturers are starting from scratch [with new cars], but I will give my feedback on development, try and raise the level of Nissan as a whole and get good results with Hirate and the team."

Chiyo is one of two newcomers to the 2020 Nissan GT500 stable along with GT300 graduate Kazuki Hiramine, who has replaced the ousted Rossiter at Impul.

Additional reporting by Kazuki Matsumoto

Read Also:

Frederic Makowiecki, NDDP Racing with B-Max Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500

Frederic Makowiecki, NDDP Racing with B-Max Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Related video

Next article
GT500 champion Yanagida joins Lotus GT300 squad

Previous article

GT500 champion Yanagida joins Lotus GT300 squad
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Katsumasa Chiyo
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar organisers cancel Monday’s stage for bikes and quads

2
Dakar

Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident

3
Dakar

Alonso felt “frozen” as Dakar competitors react to fatal crash

4
Dakar

Toyota "can't compete" against Mini buggy's speed

5
Dakar

Benavides awarded win after stopping for Goncalves

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Chiyo’s year in Nissan Super GT exile ‘not wasted’
SGT

Chiyo’s year in Nissan Super GT exile ‘not wasted’

GT500 champion Yanagida joins Lotus GT300 squad
SGT

GT500 champion Yanagida joins Lotus GT300 squad

Toyota reveals Super GT GT300-spec Supra in Tokyo
SGT

Toyota reveals Super GT GT300-spec Supra in Tokyo

Rossiter loses Super GT seat as Nissan reveals 2020 drivers
SGT

Rossiter loses Super GT seat as Nissan reveals 2020 drivers

Honda confirms details of Super GT line-up refresh
SGT

Honda confirms details of Super GT line-up refresh

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.