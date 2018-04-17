Button stays on top as Super GT test ends

Ex-Formula 1 champion Jenson Button topped the timesheets for the second day in a row as Super GT's Suzuka in-season test came to a close on Tuesday.

Button set a time of 1m46.672s in the #100 Team Kunimitsu Honda in the morning session, nine tenths slower than what he managed in far more favourable conditions on Monday.

However, with rain falling down halfway through the day, the Briton’s time remained unbeaten after two hours of further running in the afternoon.

NISMO’s Tsugio Matsuda was the closest challenger to Button, ending 0.178s off the pace in the factory-run GT-R.

Defending Super GT champion Nick Cassidy was Lexus’s lead runner in third, another three tenths behind in the #1 TOM’S car.

ARTA Honda’s Tomoki Nojiri was fourth, while Nakajima Racing’s Bertrand Baguette made it three Honda cars in the top five.

Yuji Tachikawa was sixth in the #38 Zent/Cerumo Lexus, a tenth ahead of the #3 B-Max Nissan of Satoshi Motoyama.

James Rossiter, who was subbing for Felix Rosenqvist, was eighth in the #6 Team LeMans Lexus, while #19 Lexus Team Bandoh’s Kenta Yamashita was ninth.

The top 10 was brought up by Okayama race winner Takashi Kogure, who ended 1.485s behind Yamamoto in the #17 Real Racing Honda.

The final day of Suzuka test was interrupted several times, with the #6 Lexus causing one of the red flags.

Testing results, top 10:

Pos. Driver Car Time 1 Jenson Button Honda 1m46.672s 2 Tsugio Matsuda Nissan 1m46.850s 3 Nick Cassidy Lexus 1m47.154s 4 Tomoki Nojiri Honda 1m47.259s 5 Bertrand Baguette Honda 1m47.349s 6 Yuji Tachikawa Lexus 1m47.493s 7 Satoshi Motoyama Nissan 1m47.605s 8 James Rossiter Lexus 1m47.697s 9 Kenta Yamashita Lexus 1m48.037s 10 Takashi Kogure Honda 1m48.157s