Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Super GT Suzuka April testing Testing report

Button stays on top as Super GT test ends

0 shares
Button stays on top as Super GT test ends
Get alerts
By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
17/04/2018 09:07

Ex-Formula 1 champion Jenson Button topped the timesheets for the second day in a row as Super GT's Suzuka in-season test came to a close on Tuesday.

Button set a time of 1m46.672s in the #100 Team Kunimitsu Honda in the morning session, nine tenths slower than what he managed in far more favourable conditions on Monday.

However, with rain falling down halfway through the day, the Briton’s time remained unbeaten after two hours of further running in the afternoon.

NISMO’s Tsugio Matsuda was the closest challenger to Button, ending 0.178s off the pace in the factory-run GT-R.

Defending Super GT champion Nick Cassidy was Lexus’s lead runner in third, another three tenths behind in the #1 TOM’S car.

ARTA Honda’s Tomoki Nojiri was fourth, while Nakajima Racing’s Bertrand Baguette made it three Honda cars in the top five.

Yuji Tachikawa was sixth in the #38 Zent/Cerumo Lexus, a tenth ahead of the #3 B-Max Nissan of Satoshi Motoyama.

James Rossiter, who was subbing for Felix Rosenqvist, was eighth in the #6 Team LeMans Lexus, while #19 Lexus Team Bandoh’s Kenta Yamashita was ninth.

The top 10 was brought up by Okayama race winner Takashi Kogure, who ended 1.485s behind Yamamoto in the #17 Real Racing Honda.

The final day of Suzuka test was interrupted several times, with the #6 Lexus causing one of the red flags.

Testing results, top 10:

Pos.

Driver

Car

Time

1

 Jenson Button

Honda

1m46.672s

2

 Tsugio Matsuda

Nissan

1m46.850s

3

 Nick Cassidy

Lexus

1m47.154s

4

 Tomoki Nojiri

Honda

1m47.259s

5

 Bertrand Baguette

Honda

1m47.349s

6

 Yuji Tachikawa

Lexus

1m47.493s

7

 Satoshi Motoyama

Nissan

1m47.605s

8

 James Rossiter

Lexus

1m47.697s

9

 Kenta Yamashita

Lexus

1m48.037s

10

 Takashi Kogure

Honda

1m48.157s
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Super GT
Event Suzuka April testing
Track Suzuka
Drivers Jenson Button
Teams Team Kunimitsu
Article type Testing report
0 shares
To the Super GT main page