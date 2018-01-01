Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Button: Balance to blame for poor Motegi test

shares
comments
Button: Balance to blame for poor Motegi test
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
1h ago

Ex-Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button has blamed balance issues for a subdued performance in the last official Super GT test of 2018 at Motegi.

Button and Team Kunimitsu stablemate Naoki Yamamoto wound up 11th among 15 cars in the two-day test, 0.840s slower than the pace-setting Bandoh Lexus of Yuji Kunimoto and Kenta Yamashita.

The 38-year-old, who will be racing in this weekend’s Fuji WEC round for the SMP Racing LMP1 team, described his test struggles as “strange” but is confident that his team can work out a solution.

“Yeah, a difficult day for us today,” Button told Motorsport.com. “We struggling with a few different things, the balance.

“Strange because yesterday morning the car was working well. But yesterday afternoon and today Naoki and myself were both having it difficult.

“I think we have an understanding of what we can change to help. But yeah, tough day, very tough.”

Although all Honda teams appeared to struggle in the test, Button was equally worried about the gap to the fastest NSX-GT - the eighth-placed Real Racing car of Koudai Tsukakoshi and Takashi Kogure.

However, with temperature expected to fall by the time Motegi hosts the title decider in November, the pecking order is likely to see a shuffle.

“But every test this year has been positive,” Button said when it was pointed out that weather is expected to be drastically different in a month’s time.

“We’ve been very comparable to the other Hondas and competitive with Nissans and Lexus. But here we are just struggling compared to the other Hondas so a bit of work needed.

“But as you say it’s much cooler so I’m sure there will be different issues next month. We just got to make sure we learn from today.”

Additional reporting by Tomohiro Yoshita

Next Super GT article
Lexus leads final Super GT test as Honda struggles

Previous article

Lexus leads final Super GT test as Honda struggles
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Jenson Button Shop Now , Naoki Yamamoto
Teams Team Kunimitsu
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel too obsessed with race wins to take title, says Briatore
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel too obsessed with race wins to take title, says Briatore

1h ago
New all-female W Series to launch in 2019 Article
Other open wheel

New all-female W Series to launch in 2019

Renault will Article
Formula 1

Renault will "try anything" except focus on own car - Haas

Shop Our Store

Jenson Button

Shop Now

News in depth
Button: Balance to blame for poor Motegi test
Super GT

Button: Balance to blame for poor Motegi test

Lexus leads final Super GT test as Honda struggles
Super GT

Lexus leads final Super GT test as Honda struggles

Mardenborough seeking
Super GT

Mardenborough seeking "revenge" after Sugo defeat

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.