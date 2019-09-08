Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Race in
03 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Qualifying in
04 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Sunday in progress . . .
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Autopolis / Race report

Autopolis Super GT: Kovalainen, Nakayama win wet/dry race

shares
comments
Autopolis Super GT: Kovalainen, Nakayama win wet/dry race
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 8:27 AM

SARD Lexus duo Heikki Kovalainen and Yuichi Nakayama took an unlikely SUPER GT victory at Autopolis after gambling on wet tyres just before the midpoint of the race.

Koudai Tsukakoshi had led by the best part of 10 seconds in the polesitting Real Racing Honda ahead of the Kondo Nissan of Jann Mardenborough in the early stages.

However, Real Racing elected to equip dry tyres during the mandatory pitstop, leaving Tsukakoshi’s teammate Bertrand Baguette vulnerable as the rain intensified.

Unsurprisingly, Baguette fell down the order as the race resumed after the first safety car period, with Nakayama in the SARD Lexus sprinting into the lead on wet tyres.

Baguette returned to the pits for a second stop, bolting on a set of wets as another safety car was deployed for two GT300 cars getting beached in gravel.

After the race resumed on lap 50 of 65, Nakayama immediately pulled clear in the SARD Lexus, establishing a comfortable buffer out front.

Baguette rapidly closed in on Nakayama late in the race, but couldn’t catch the 28-year-old, who held on to score SARD’s first victory since last year’s Thailand round.

Ryo Hirakawa rose up from eighth to third in the latter to secure a third podium finish for the #37 TOM’S Lexus he shares with Nick Cassidy.

The result helps Hirakawa and Cassidy reduce the deficit to the championship-leading LeMans Lexus of Kazuya Oshima and Kenta Yamashita, which was a distant sixth.

Yuji Tachikawa and Hiroaki Ishiura finished fourth in the Cerumo Lexus, ahead of the ARTA Honda of Tomoki Nojiri and Takuya Izawa.

Nakajima Honda drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Tadasuke Makino secured their best result of seventh, finishing behind the aforementioned LeMans pairing.

Nissan was caught out by the timing of the safety car, none of its three leading cars having made its pitstop by then. The NISMO, Kondo and B-Max GT-Rs all pitted immediately after the first safety car period but were forced to stop again for wet tyres later in the race.

Jann Mardenborough and Mitsunori Takaboshi finished as the lead Nissan runners in ninth, having ran a comfortable second in the early part of the race.

  • All SUPER GT races are streamed live and for free on Motorsport.tv.

Naoki Yamamoto and Jenson Button’s hopes of retaining their crown took a big blow when Yamamoto crashed the Kunimitsu Honda heavily into the barriers on lap three. The cause of the incident remains unknown.

The DNF leaves the Kunimitsu duo 36 points off championship leaders Yamashita and Oshima, with 42 on offer in the final two races of the season.

Lexus denies first McLaren GT300 win

Hiroki Yoshimoto and Ritomo Miyota took GT300 honours in the #60 LM Corsa Lexus, securing a double victory for Lexus at Autopolis.

The Goh McLaren squad had looked set for its first class victory after Alex Palou passed the #88 JLOC Lamborghini of Takashi Kogure late in the race.

However, equipped with slick tyres on a drying track, Yoshimoto stole the lead from Palou with just three laps to go.

Palou and his teammate Seiji Ara held onto second in the #720 McLaren 720S, ahead of the Lamborghini of Kogure and Yuyu Motojima.

Next article
Lexus, Nissan unveil star line-ups for DTM finale

Previous article

Lexus, Nissan unveil star line-ups for DTM finale
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Autopolis
Sub-event Race
Drivers Heikki Kovalainen , Yuichi Nakayama
Teams Team Sard
Author Rachit Thukral

Super GT Next session

Autopolis

Autopolis

7 Sep - 8 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

48m
2
Formula 1

Trio reprimanded for "significant role" in Q3 debacle

3
Formula 1

Monza "absurdity" an escalation of recent tactics - Wolff

1h
4
Formula 1

Rules quirk allowed Bottas to keep Q3 time despite red flag

5
Formula 1

Team radio: Monza F1 qualifying farce from the cockpit

Latest videos

SUPER GT Autopolis: Pitlane Mayhem 00:40
Super GT
3m

SUPER GT Autopolis: Pitlane Mayhem

SUPER GT Autopolis: rain arrives 03:16
Super GT
3h

SUPER GT Autopolis: rain arrives

Live: Autopolis Race 03:00:00
Super GT

Live: Autopolis Race

SUPER GT: Lexus makes pitstop 'under' safety car 02:12
Super GT

SUPER GT: Lexus makes pitstop 'under' safety car

SUPER GT: Kazuki Nakajima breaks his suspension 03:19
Super GT

SUPER GT: Kazuki Nakajima breaks his suspension

Latest news

Autopolis Super GT: Kovalainen, Nakayama win wet/dry race
SGT

Autopolis Super GT: Kovalainen, Nakayama win wet/dry race

Lexus, Nissan unveil star line-ups for DTM finale
DTM

Lexus, Nissan unveil star line-ups for DTM finale

Button to contest DTM finale in Super GT Honda
DTM

Button to contest DTM finale in Super GT Honda

Autopolis Super GT: Honda sweeps front row in qualifying
SGT

Autopolis Super GT: Honda sweeps front row in qualifying

Fenestraz hungry for "awesome" F3/GT300 double
SGT

Fenestraz hungry for "awesome" F3/GT300 double

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.