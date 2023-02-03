Subscribe
Previous / ARTA Honda tops opening day of Fuji SUPER GT test
ARTA, Honda sweep both days of Fuji SUPER GT test

Honda and the Mugen-run ARTA team stayed on top as SUPER GT manufacturer testing at Fuji Speedway concluded on Friday.

Jamie Klein
By:
Listen to this article

After the #8 ARTA NSX-GT of Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu topped the times on Thursday, it was the turn of the newly-expanded squad's second car, the #16 of Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu, to top the times.

Fukuzumi set the best time of the test overall in the two-hour morning session as he posted a 1m26.812s, a little over four tenths faster than team newcomer Oyu had managed on the opening day in the #8 machine.

Likewise ducking beneath the 1m27s barrier was the best of the three Nissan Zs present, the #23 car driven by Tsugio Matsuda on a 1m26.940s.

Oyu was only third-fastest this time with his effort of 1m27.014s in the morning, narrowly eclipsing GT500 rookie Kakunoshin Ota at the wheel of the Nakajima Racing Honda.

Completing the order in the seven-car test were the Nissans of Team Impul (Kazuki Hiramine) and NDDP Racing (Mitsunori Takaboshi) and the Kunimitsu Honda (Naoki Yamamoto).

No teams improved in the afternoon, with Impul's Bertrand Baguette posting the best time of 1m27.572s.

SUPER GT manufacturer testing continues at Okayama on February 8-9, with all three GT500 manufacturers expected to attend after Toyota sat out this week's Fuji running.

Fuji SUPER GT testing times:

Pos. No. Team/Car Drivers Morning Afternoon
1 16 ARTA/Honda

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Hiroki Otsu

 1'26.812 1'27.626
2 23 NISMO/Nissan

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 1'26.940 1'28.612
3 8 ARTA/Honda

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Toshiki Oyu

 1'27.014 1'27.741
4 64 Nakajima Racing/Honda

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

 1'27.018 1'29.161
5 1 Impul/Nissan

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

 1'27.250 1'27.572
6 3 NDDP Racing/Nissan

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

 1'27.281 1'28.130
7 100 Kunimitsu/Honda

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

 1'27.718 1'27.934
