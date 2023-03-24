Subscribe
Previous / De Oliveira expecting GT300 “shake-up” with new pitstop rules Next / Nissan leads rain-soaked opening day of Fuji SUPER GT test
Super GT News

ARTA reveals Honda liveries for 2023 SUPER GT season

The newly-expanded two-car ARTA team has finally revealed the liveries for its pair of Honda NSX-GTs for the 2023 SUPER GT season.

Jamie Klein
By:
ARTA reveals Honda liveries for 2023 SUPER GT season
Listen to this article

ARTA took the covers off its new designs on the eve of this weekend's final official pre-season test at Fuji Speedway, with its #8 and #16 cars sporting two different colour schemes representing 'day and night'.

The #8 NSX-GT retains the famous dayglo colouring of the team's long-time title sponsor Autobacs, but now across the entire car instead of only the front half as has been the case in recent seasons.

By contrast, the #16 car is mostly black, with the exception of the rear wing, mirrors, front splitter and dive planes, which are red.

Both ARTA machines feature the famous Mugen 'eye' in deference to their new partner squad, which essentially merged its own GT500 operation with Aguri Suzuki's eponymous team over the winter. 

#8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT

#8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#16 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT

#16 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu form a new partnership in the lead #8 car, while Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu pilot the #16 machine.

It was the #16 car that set the pace in this month's opening pre-season test at Okayama, where Fukuzumi set the quickest time of both the opening day and across the two days of running.

Read Also:

Other GT500 cars that are set to run in full 2023 livery for the first time this weekend at Fuji include the #14 Rookie Racing Toyota GR Supra - which now features some blue sections as a result of a tie-up with former TOM'S lead sponsor KeePer - and the #19 Racing Project Bandoh Toyota.

#14 ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra

#14 ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Following ARTA's presentation, the only GT500 team that has yet to reveal its final livery for the 2023 season is fellow Honda squad Team Kunimitsu, which has been running its car in an interim test livery.

shares
comments

De Oliveira expecting GT300 “shake-up” with new pitstop rules

Nissan leads rain-soaked opening day of Fuji SUPER GT test
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue

Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue

Super GT
Fuji Testing

Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue

Nissan leads rain-soaked opening day of Fuji SUPER GT test

Nissan leads rain-soaked opening day of Fuji SUPER GT test

Super GT
Fuji Testing

Nissan leads rain-soaked opening day of Fuji SUPER GT test Nissan leads rain-soaked opening day of Fuji SUPER GT test

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

ARTA More from
ARTA
Why second car hasn't solved ARTA Honda team's headaches

Why second car hasn't solved ARTA Honda team's headaches

Super GT
Okayama Testing

Why second car hasn't solved ARTA Honda team's headaches Why second car hasn't solved ARTA Honda team's headaches

Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing

Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing

Super GT
Okayama Testing

Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing

Suzuka record SUPER GT lap left ARTA Honda's Oyu "numb"

Suzuka record SUPER GT lap left ARTA Honda's Oyu "numb"

Super GT

Suzuka record SUPER GT lap left ARTA Honda's Oyu "numb" Suzuka record SUPER GT lap left ARTA Honda's Oyu "numb"

Latest news

New MotoGP sprint weekend format leads to some rider concerns

New MotoGP sprint weekend format leads to some rider concerns

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

New MotoGP sprint weekend format leads to some rider concerns New MotoGP sprint weekend format leads to some rider concerns

Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue

Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue

SGT Super GT
Fuji Testing

Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez grabs first pole of 2023, Quartararo 11th

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez grabs first pole of 2023, Quartararo 11th

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez grabs first pole of 2023, Quartararo 11th MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez grabs first pole of 2023, Quartararo 11th

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Da Costa beats Gunther in FP2 with late lap

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Da Costa beats Gunther in FP2 with late lap

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Da Costa beats Gunther in FP2 with late lap Sao Paulo E-Prix: Da Costa beats Gunther in FP2 with late lap

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.