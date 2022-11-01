Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hirakawa: Nojiri's "crazy" qualifying average sums up season
Super Formula / Suzuka II News

Yamamoto not satisfied despite Nakajima Racing progress

Three-time Super Formula champion Naoki Yamamoto says he still can't be satisified with his results at Nakajima Racing this year despite enjoying an improved season compared to 2021.

Jamie Klein
By:
Yamamoto not satisfied despite Nakajima Racing progress
Listen to this article

Yamamoto suffered a miserable return season with Nakajima last year after making the switch from Dandelion Racing, with which he won the 2020 title, placing 13th overall with a best finish of sixth.

Despite a poor start to the year, the 2022 campaign turned out to be an improvement as Yamamoto ended a two-year win drought in the wet at Motegi en route to 10th in the standings, only two places behind teammate Toshiki Oyu.

However, in light of Honda stablemate Tomoki Nojiri scoring another title in dominant style this year, Yamamoto says he can't be content unless he is able to beat the Team Mugen driver in 2023.

"Looking just at the results, last year was terrible and we finished the year unable to get a single good result," said Yamamoto. "This year I scored a pole position and won a race, and in the last race I was able to come through from P13 to P6 and score decent points, so it feels like things have improved.

"But there were still some things we haven’t fully grasped, so if I can drive with the same team again next year I want to get better results.

"I’m not driving just to score points or finish on the podium, and seeing what Nojiri has been able to achieve is frustrating. Because I used to be in the position to show that kind of performance, I don’t want to be in a position to have to see that.

"He showed his speed this year and it was natural for him to win the title. However, I am a racing driver and I am determined not to let him beat me, so if I get a chance next year, of course I want to beat him."

Naoki Yamamoto, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Naoki Yamamoto, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Yamamoto notched up his 100th start in Formula Nippon/Super Formula in Sunday's Suzuka finale, with his sixth-place finish marking his best result of the year other than his Motegi victory.

After finishing outside of the points in Saturday in 11th, Yamamoto said he could take some satisfaction away from finishing one place ahead of his younger colleague Oyu in the finale.

"I gained four places on the first lap, two at the start and then two more, so this is the good point of the race," said Yamamoto. "[On Saturday] the pace was so bad and we were struggling with tyre degradation, so we had to make a big [set-up] change for today’s race.

"Finally I had a good feeling and I could score points. The set-up I used is a little bit different compared to Oyu's, so we were able to collect a lot of data and I want to make use of that for next year."

Yamamoto celebrated 100 starts at Suzuka, but needs to contest another 26 races to match the modern-era record of former Honda colleague Takashi Kogure (2003-17)

Yamamoto celebrated 100 starts at Suzuka, but needs to contest another 26 races to match the modern-era record of former Honda colleague Takashi Kogure (2003-17)

shares
comments

Related video

Hirakawa: Nojiri's "crazy" qualifying average sums up season
Previous article

Hirakawa: Nojiri's "crazy" qualifying average sums up season
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Acura/Honda sitting out 2023 Le Mans "hurts" for Albuquerque
Le Mans

Acura/Honda sitting out 2023 Le Mans "hurts" for Albuquerque

Denning doubts Suzuki will return to international racing
World Superbike

Denning doubts Suzuki will return to international racing

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Naoki Yamamoto More from
Naoki Yamamoto
Yamamoto explains unseen last-lap Suzuka SUPER GT crash Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super GT

Yamamoto explains unseen last-lap Suzuka SUPER GT crash

Yamamoto: Winning so easily "strange" after struggles Motegi
Super Formula

Yamamoto: Winning so easily "strange" after struggles

Why Honda's best F1 hope won't be leaving Japan Prime
Formula 1

Why Honda's best F1 hope won't be leaving Japan

Nakajima Racing More from
Nakajima Racing
Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu tops practice, Nojiri down in 16th Suzuka II
Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu tops practice, Nojiri down in 16th

Motegi Super Formula: Oyu gives Nakajima back-to-back poles Motegi
Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Oyu gives Nakajima back-to-back poles

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Latest news

Record crowd for Gold Coast 500
Supercars Supercars

Record crowd for Gold Coast 500

Supercars is claiming a record crowd for last weekend's Gold Coast 500.

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season

The FIA has announced the Formula 2 and 3 calendars for 2023, with both seasons kicking off in Bahrain in March. 

Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo

Lando Norris believes that his McLaren team made “a bit of mistake” on strategy in Mexico after he was outscored by Formula 1 teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

NASCAR: Ross Chastain's daring wall-riding move legal for now
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR: Ross Chastain's daring wall-riding move legal for now

The daring wall-riding move Ross Chastain used Sunday at Martinsville to advance in the NASCAR playoffs will remain legal at least for now.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.