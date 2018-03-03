Wehrlein abandons Super Formula plans to focus on DTM

Pascal Wehrlein has abandoned plans to combine a Super Formula drive in Japan with his DTM programme because his schedule will be too busy.

In addition to returning to the DTM in 2018, former Manor and Sauber driver Wehrlein will share the Mercedes Formula 1 reserve role with George Russell.

That entails him travelling to grands prix where Russell is not already present for F2, which means most of the flyaway events outside Europe.

Mercedes has decided that it would be better for Wehrlein to focus on DTM, and potentially use that as a springboard for a new challenge in 2019, given that the Stuttgart manufacturer is pulling out of the series.

“Japan was a possibility until last week,” Wehrlein told Motorsport.com. “It was 10 weekends DTM, at least 10 in F1, and with Japan as well – every weekend to race and be in a different timezone is quite difficult, so we decided together to not do it.

"I was really interested and would have loved to do it. The cars are great and the tracks are really nice. I spoke a lot to Felix [Rosenqvist], because we were teammates a few years ago, and he told me some really nice things about it. He loves it.

“My target this year is just focussing on DTM, and travelling to at least half of the F1 races with Mercedes, and being the reserve driver in case I’m needed.

"If they need a driver, I’m here. Otherwise my main focus is DTM.”

Wehrlein insists that he’s excited by his return to DTM, where he was champion in 2015 prior to his F1 switch, as he’ll have the chance to win races once again.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s not like I’m totally unhappy and frustrated and lost my motivation because I couldn’t find a seat in F1," he said.

“Of course I’m not happy and it’s very clear that my target was or still is to be in F1, and to have a very long and successful career here, but I’m also looking forward to having a competitive car now again, because I was missing this so much.

"If you’re fighting in the least competitive team for two years in a row, and the maximum you can do is score a point once or twice in a year, you really have to change your mindset.”

Wehrlein is already busy with regular seat time in the Mercedes F1 simulator in Brackley. Opportunities to drive the W09 on track are limited, but the recently confirmed Pirelli tyre testing days allocated to the team could present a chance.