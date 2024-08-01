Super Formula, SUPER GT to expand outside of Japan in 2025

Both Super Formula and SUPER GT will expand beyond Japan in 2025, adding one international stop each on their respective calendars.

Super Formula will visit an unspecified location in South Korea for its fourth round on 6-8 June, with the Inje Speedium on the outskirts of Seoul the likely destination for its first race abroad in more than two decades.

Japan’s premier single-seater championship had previously signed a three-year deal with Inje circuit beginning 2013, but the first of the planned races was cancelled just a month prior to its scheduled date.

A trip to the Sepang International Circuit in 2004 remains the only time Super Formula (and its predecessor Formula Nippon) had successfully hosted an event outside of Japan.

The visit to South Korea will be the highlight of an eight-round 2025 Super Formula schedule, which will both begin and end at the Suzuka Circuit.

However, despite Suzuka chiefs being keen on having a round on the support bill for the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, both Super Formula races at the Mie venue will run as standalone events.

The season-opener will take place on 7-9 March, followed by Motegi and Autopolis races in April and May respectively.

Following the Korea event in June, Super Formula will make two trips to Fuji Speedway in July and October, separated by an event at Sugo on 8-10 August.

The season will conclude with a final visit to Suzuka on 21-23 November, marking a relatively late end to the campaign.

Provisional 2025 Super Formula calendar:

Round Date Venue 1 7-9 March Suzuka 2 18-20 April Motegi 3 16-17 May Autopolis 4 6-8 June South Korea* 5 18-20 July Fuji 6 8-10 August Sugo 7 10-12 October Fuji 8 21-23 November Suzuka

*venue to be disclosed

Malaysia returns to SUPER GT

Meanwhile, SUPER GT has inked a deal to stage a race in Malaysia in 2025 as part of its eight-round calendar.

The Sepang circuit will play host to the third round of the 2025 SUPER GT season on 27-28 June, after previous efforts to return to Malaysia were scuppered by the pandemic.

The circuit just outside the Kuala Lumpur airport was a regular fixture on the calendar between 2002-13 and had been added back to the schedule in 2020 in the form of a night race, only for travel restrictions to force promoter GTA to issue a revised schedule.

2019 remains the last year when SUPER GT held an international event as part of its annual visit to Thailand.

The Buriram circuit was another victim of the pandemic and was dropped altogether by SUPER GT after initially being included in the 2021 schedule.

2025 SUPER GT calendar: