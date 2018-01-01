Super Formula conducts first halo test with 2019 car

The device was fitted on Honda and Toyota’s prototype SF19 cars for half an hour each, with further running scheduled on the second day of the Fuji test on Wednesday.

Super Formula champions Naoki Yamamoto and Yuji Kunimoto, who were on duty for Honda and Toyota respectively, conducted several visibility tests during their runs.

Marshals waved red flags at every post of the 4.5km circuit, with drivers having to confirm whether they were visible or not.

The halo wasn’t originally planned to be introduced on Super Formula’s next-generation car, which is due for introduction next year, with chassis manufacturer Dallara having taken other measures to ensure the car conforms with the FIA’s safety standards.

However, the SF19's design has always allowed the option of incorporating the halo as an add-on, and a final decision regarding its introduction will be taken based on opinion of the drivers.

Tuesday’s Super Formula test also marked the first time Toyota got to run its engine on the SF19 car, having skipped the first test at the same venue earlier this month.