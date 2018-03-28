Global
Super Formula Fuji March testing Testing report

Sekiguchi quickest on penultimate Super Formula test day

By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
28/03/2018 08:51

Former All-Japan Formula 3 champion Yuhi Sekiguchi topped the penultimate day of Super Formula pre-season testing at the Fuji Speedway on Wednesday.

Sekiguchi lapped the 4.5km circuit in 1m21.861s in the morning to go over a second clear than the session’s previous best time, set by sometime F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan.

Despite further improvements in laptimes in the afternoon, Sekiguchi’s benchmark would remain unbeaten as neither of the remaining 18 drivers dipped below the 1m21s mark.

Super Formula 2016 champion Yuji Kunimoto came closest of all, recovering from an early-morning spin to set a time of 1m22.168s.

James Rossiter, who has replaced Andre Lotterer in TOM’S line-up, finished third, but nearly half a second down on Kunimoto’s lap that was set moments after the chequered flag was waved.

Kondo Racing’s Kenta Yamashita was a further 0.070s adrift in fourth, while Nirei Fukuzumi was Honda’s top challenger in fifth position.

Katsumasa Chiyo, in another Honda-powered car, was classified only 0.026s behind in seventh, and nearly half-a-tenth ahead of defending champion Hiroaki Ishiura.

Koudai Tsukakoshi’s 1m23.108s lapper in the afternoon was good enough to put him eighth in the combined order, ahead of Dandelion’s Tomoji Nojiri and the lead Nakajima Racing car of Karthikeyan.

Pietro Fittipaldi, whose Team LeMans seat was confirmed yesterday, finished 16th in the classifications, with a best time of 1m23.534s.

Results:

PosNameTeamBest TimeGap
1  Yuhi Sekiguchi IMPUL 1’21.861  
2  Yuji Kunimoto INGING 1’22.168 0.307
3  James Rossiter TOM’S 1’22.611 0.750
4  Kenta Yamashita KONDO  1’22.681 0.820
5  Nirei Fukuzumi MUGEN 1’22.741 0.880
6  Katsumasa Chiyo B-MAX 1’22.767 0.906
7  Hiroaki Ishiura INGING  1’22.812 0.951
8  Koudai Tsukakoshi REAL 1’23.108 1.247
9  Tomoki Nojiri DANDELION  1’23.119 1.258
10  Narain Karthikeyan NAKAJIMA 1’23.133 1.272
11  Naoki Yamamoto MUGEN 1’23.179 1.318
12  Ryo Hirakawa IMPUL 1’23.265 1.404
13  Takuya Izawa NAKAJIMA 1’23.305 1.444
14  Nick Cassidy KONDO 1’23.429 1.568
15  Kazuki Nakajima TEAM TOM’S 1’23.521 1.660
16  Pietro Fittipaldi LEMANS 1’23.534 1.673
17  Kazuya Oshima LEMANS 1’23.537 1.676
18  Nobuharu Matsushita DANDELION 1’23.655 1.794
19  Kamui Kobayashi KCMG 1’23.761 1.900
About this article
Series Super Formula
Event Fuji March testing
Track Fuji International Speedway
Drivers Yuhi Sekiguchi
Teams Impul
Article type Testing report
