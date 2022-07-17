Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Fuji Super Formula: Sasahara gifted win by Sekiguchi disaster Next / Fenestraz "surprised" by Yamamoto move after huge crash
Super Formula / Fuji II News

Sekiguchi frustrated to lose rare win chance to loose wheel

Yuhi Sekiguchi has expressed his frustration at letting a rare chance of a Super Formula win slip through his fingers at Fuji Speedway due to a loose wheel.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii
Sekiguchi frustrated to lose rare win chance to loose wheel
Listen to this article

Impul driver Sekiguchi appeared to be in a strong position to score his first victory in the championship since the 2019 Autopolis round as he made a strong start from pole, leading all the way until his mandatory pitstop on lap 25 of 40.

But the race was turned on its head when Sekiguchi spun exiting Turn 12 on his outlap owing to a loose left-rear wheel, triggering a safety car that shuffled the order and instead allowed Ukyo Sasahara to come through and snatch an unlikely win.

Read Also:

Looking back on the race-defining incident, Sekiguchi admitted he had felt something “strange” on his outlap but said losing his wheel came as a shock.

“On the radio they said it was a problem with the hub at first, but then they said it was a problem with the nut,” he told media post-race. “But the person in charge [of fastening the nut] said he didn’t think anything was wrong. 

“From Turn 1 to ‘A corner’ [Turn 3] I could tell something was up. In 100R I had oversteer and exiting the hairpin towards B corner [Turn 10] something still felt strange, but I told myself, ‘it’s ok, it’s just your imagination’. 

“After that, when I turned, I spun. I didn’t think this would happen.”

Yuhi Sekiguchi, carenex TEAM IMPUL

Yuhi Sekiguchi, carenex TEAM IMPUL

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Having exited the pits clear of his main rival Tomoki Nojiri, Sekiguchi also had the advantage of being on fresher tyres for the final part of the race, as Nojiri had opted to stop when the pit window opened on lap 10 following an early safety car period.

Finding clear air, Mugen driver Nojiri appeared to be reducing Sekiguchi’s advantage but then lost time stuck behind Naoki Yamamoto, who resumed directly ahead after a drive-through penalty.

“It seems Nojiri pitted on lap 10 just after the safety car came in, and then he got stuck behind Yamamoto, but besides that he was able to run in clear air so it was tough for me,” said Sekiguchi. “But I am satisfied that I was able to give my best performance.

However, Sekiguchi admitted that satisfaction does not make up for what he regards as a rare chance to stand on the top step of the podium.

“Basically, Super Formula is a category where just about any driver can win, it’s common even for the winner of the last race not to make Q2,” he said. 

“So when the chance comes up to win you have to take it. In that sense, it’s frustrating.”

shares
comments
Fuji Super Formula: Sasahara gifted win by Sekiguchi disaster
Previous article

Fuji Super Formula: Sasahara gifted win by Sekiguchi disaster
Next article

Fenestraz "surprised" by Yamamoto move after huge crash

Fenestraz "surprised" by Yamamoto move after huge crash
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Tsuboi regrets "wasted" Fuji win chance after mistimed stop Fuji II
Super Formula

Tsuboi regrets "wasted" Fuji win chance after mistimed stop

Fenestraz "surprised" by Yamamoto move after huge crash Fuji II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Fenestraz "surprised" by Yamamoto move after huge crash

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Yuhi Sekiguchi More from
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Fuji Super Formula: Sekiguchi ends Nojiri's pole streak Fuji II
Super Formula

Fuji Super Formula: Sekiguchi ends Nojiri's pole streak

SARD Toyota concludes Fuji SUPER GT test on top Fuji March testing
Super GT

SARD Toyota concludes Fuji SUPER GT test on top

Toyota explains logic behind surprise Sekiguchi SARD move
Video Inside
Super GT

Toyota explains logic behind surprise Sekiguchi SARD move

Impul More from
Impul
Le Mans winner Hirakawa explains dismal Sugo qualifying Sugo
Video Inside
Super Formula

Le Mans winner Hirakawa explains dismal Sugo qualifying

Autopolis Super Formula: Hirakawa scores brilliant win from eighth Autopolis
Video Inside
Super Formula

Autopolis Super Formula: Hirakawa scores brilliant win from eighth

Hirakawa rues mystery qualifying issue as points gap widens Suzuka
Super Formula

Hirakawa rues mystery qualifying issue as points gap widens

Latest news

Tsuboi regrets "wasted" Fuji win chance after mistimed stop
Super Formula Super Formula

Tsuboi regrets "wasted" Fuji win chance after mistimed stop

Sho Tsuboi admits he and his Inging Super Formula team "wasted" a chance to win last weekend's Fuji race by failing to make use of the safety car period that allowed Ukyo Sasahara to come through for victory.

Fenestraz "surprised" by Yamamoto move after huge crash
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Fenestraz "surprised" by Yamamoto move after huge crash

Sacha Fenestraz says he's "really surprised" about the contact with Naoki Yamamoto that led to his huge crash in Sunday's Fuji Super Formula race, given Yamamoto's considerable experience.

Sekiguchi frustrated to lose rare win chance to loose wheel
Super Formula Super Formula

Sekiguchi frustrated to lose rare win chance to loose wheel

Yuhi Sekiguchi has expressed his frustration at letting a rare chance of a Super Formula win slip through his fingers at Fuji Speedway due to a loose wheel.

Fuji Super Formula: Sasahara gifted win by Sekiguchi disaster
Super Formula Super Formula

Fuji Super Formula: Sasahara gifted win by Sekiguchi disaster

Ukyo Sasahara was gifted a first race victory in Super Formula at Fuji Speedway as long-time leader Yuhi Sekiguchi lost a near-certain win after shedding a wheel.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.