Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Fenestraz: TOM'S wanted me in Super Formula too

shares
comments
Fenestraz: TOM'S wanted me in Super Formula too
By:
Co-author: Kunihiko Akai
Apr 18, 2020, 9:50 AM

Sacha Fenestraz has revealed that Toyota flagship outfit TOM'S wanted him for its Super Formula programme this season as well as for SUPER GT.

Ex-Renault junior Fenestraz was placed in the #36 TOM'S GR Supra for his step up to SUPER GT's top GT500 division this year, replacing Kazuki Nakajima, off the back of his title success in All-Japan Formula 3 last year.

He has also stepped up to Super Formula with the Kondo Racing outfit for 2020, appearing in December's rookie test at Suzuka and in last month's Fuji pre-season test.

Discussing how the move came about, Fenestraz said that TOM'S originally wanted to sign him for last year's F3 season, and expressed interest in securing the Frenchman's services again this year before Toyota decided on its 2020 Super Formula roster.

"I raced in Macau two years [2017 and ’18], both years went well, TOM’S was racing there as well though so they had an eye on me," Fenestraz told Motorsport.com.

"When we contacted them before the first year coming to Japan, they knew we were interested in coming and they wanted me, but there were no more free seats for that season. Since then they always had an eye on me and they always tried to put me in one of their seats.

"For this season [in Super Formula], we had chats and they were watching me, but I ended up going with Kondo, which I was very happy about. But at that point it was not really my decision, it was the factory [Toyota] that decided where to put me.

"Both teams I was happy with, but of course Kondo wanted me because I raced in GT300 [in SUPER GT] with them, and I was more than happy to continue with them as well.

"I didn’t choose where I went but I know when we had talks that quite a few teams, including TOM’S, were interested. But the decision wasn’t in my hands."

Fenestraz also reflected on how he ended up coming to Japan in the first place, revealing that the chance came following his second Macau appearance in 2018 - when he finished third for Carlin behind Motopark pair Dan Ticktum and Joel Eriksson.

Sacha Fenestraz, Carlin

Sacha Fenestraz, Carlin

Photo by: James Gasperotti

"In Macau [in 2018] there was a Japanese driver in my team, Yoshiaki [Katayama]. After Macau they invited me to Okayama and I did a test with them.

"They wanted me to race there. So I did the test, and I loved Japan, it was my first time. And then we decided to look for opportunities in Japan.

"We knew Motopark, a European team, a very good team, we talked with them and we came up with a deal. And then the SUPER GT [GT300] option of Kondo Racing came very late, middle or end of January, and that was perfect because I wanted to do a double programme."

Related video

Next article
"Mega" Fukuzumi tipped for Super Formula title bid

Previous article

"Mega" Fukuzumi tipped for Super Formula title bid
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Sacha Fenestraz
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Sugo

Sugo

20 Jun - 21 Jun

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff buys shares in Aston Martin

2
Esports

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig

3
Formula 1

How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions

4
Supercars

When Stirling Moss tackled the Bathurst 1000

5
MotoGP

Elias: Rossi still hasn't forgiven me for Estoril '06

1h

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Fenestraz: TOM'S wanted me in Super Formula too
SF

Fenestraz: TOM'S wanted me in Super Formula too

"Mega" Fukuzumi tipped for Super Formula title bid
SF

"Mega" Fukuzumi tipped for Super Formula title bid

Super Formula drivers split on 2020 rule changes
SF

Super Formula drivers split on 2020 rule changes

Star rookie Oyu worried about losing Fuji momentum
SF

Star rookie Oyu worried about losing Fuji momentum

Super Formula turns Suzuka decider into double header
SF

Super Formula turns Suzuka decider into double header

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.