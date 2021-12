The event took place on a short U-shaped course in Tokyo's Gaienmae district, close to the Olympic Stadium, with fans turning out in their thousands to enjoy the action.

Honda squad Team Mugen supplied its #15 Red Bull-liveried Super Formula contender as well as its NSX-GT SUPER GT car, with driving duties shared between Hiroki Otsu, Ukyo Sasahara and Toshiki Oyu.

The trio were joined by Honda MotoGP rider Takaaki Nakagami, who was riding a RC213V-S sports bike decked out in his usual Idemitsu LCR colours.

It was the first time an event of his type was held on the streets of Tokyo since Red Bull Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly demonstrated a V8-powered RB7 in March 2019.

