Pourchaire: Lawson shows Super Formula is a great step to F1
Newly-crowned Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire thinks Liam Lawson's impressive F1 cameos in 2023 show Super Formula is the best next step for his career.
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix
