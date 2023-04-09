Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri wins Race 2, Lawson penalised
Tomoki Nojiri scored a convincing victory in the second race of the 2023 Super Formula season at Fuji, as Saturday winner Liam Lawson lost a podium finish to a penalty.
At the start of the race, polesitter Nojiri immediately moved to the right to cover off a fast-charging Toshiki Oyu, who had made a blistering start from third on the grid to pass Ritomo Miyata for second.
While Nojiri managed to initially hold off Oyu, the TGM driver was the quicker of the two and went around the outside of the double champion into Coca-Cola corner to take the lead.
The status quo was maintained when the safety car was called in on lap 8 to recover the stranded TOM’S car of Giuliano Alesi, who had been pitched into a spin by Kakunoshin Ota at the exit of Turn 1.
When the pit window opened at the end of lap 10, the entire field - except a penalised Ryo Hirakawa - stopped for their mandatory tyre change, turning the race into a battle of the pit mechanics.
This is where Nojiri regained lost ground, as the TGM mechanics had to wait for him to pass before releasing Oyu into the fast lane.
Oyu tried hard to retake the lead when the race resumed on lap 13, but the 24-year-old ended up locking up into Turn 1 and allowed Nojiri to hold his position at the front.
From there on, the double champion faced no issues out front, clinching his ninth career Super Formula victory by 1.6 seconds and moving into the lead of the drivers' standings as a result.
Meanwhile, Oyu struggled for performance in the second stint and had to come into the pits for a second time with what appeared to be a slow puncture, slipping to 20th and last among the finishers.
Oyu’s first-to-last slump promoted Sho Tsuboi to second, the Inging driver returning to the podium for the first time since last year’s second race at Fuji.
Saturday winner Lawson finished third on the road ahead of Kenta Yamashita and Miyata, but a five-second time penalty for not respecting the safety car procedure dropped him to fifth place.
This appeared to be due to Lawson holding up the cars behind in order to give his Mugen mechanics time to service both he and Nojiri without losing time, with Inging's Sena Sakaguchi being punished for a similar offence.
Lawson's penalty promoted Kondo Racing’s Yamashita to the final spot on the podium, his first top-three result in Super Formula since the Motegi season opener in 2020.
Kamui Kobayashi also enjoyed a strong result for KCMG in sixth behind the penalised Lawson, while Nirei Fukuzumi secured the best-ever finish for the refreshed ThreeBond (formerly Drago Corse) team in seventh.
Sakaguchi was eighth on the road but slipped to 10th with his penalty behind Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion) and Ren Sato (Nakajima).
Hirakawa endured a heartbreaking race, with a loose wheel ending his run with two laps to go.
The Impul ace had already been hit with a 10-second time penalty for a start procedure infringement, which he served on lap 7.
In a bid to try something different from the competition, he stayed out on track when the remainder of the field pitted under the safety car at the end of lap 10, which put him in the lead before his stop.
A points finish was looking unlikely however even before the issue that put him out of the race.
Fuji Super Formula - race results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|1
|Tomoki Nojiri
|Team Mugen
|41
|2
|38
|Sho Tsuboi
|JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING
|41
|1.643
|3
|3
|Kenta Yamashita
|Kondo Racing
|41
|3.103
|4
|37
|Ritomo Miyata
|Vantelin Team TOM'S
|41
|3.693
|5
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Team Mugen
|41
|6.926
|6
|7
|Kamui Kobayashi
|Team KCMG
|41
|9.175
|7
|12
|Nirei Fukuzumi
|ThreeBond Racing
|41
|15.386
|8
|5
|Tadasuke Makino
|Dandelion Racing
|41
|20.089
|9
|65
|Ren Sato
|TCS Nakajima Racing
|41
|20.236
|10
|39
|Sena Sakaguchi
|JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING
|41
|22.154
|11
|14
|Kazuya Oshima
|docomo business ROOKIE
|41
|23.407
|12
|50
|Nobuharu Matsushita
|B-Max Racing Team
|41
|27.037
|13
|19
|Yuhi Sekiguchi
|ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
|41
|27.864
|14
|4
|Kazuto Kotaka
|Kondo Racing
|41
|30.724
|15
|64
|Naoki Yamamoto
|TCS Nakajima Racing
|41
|34.742
|16
|18
|Yuji Kunimoto
|Team KCMG
|41
|35.357
|17
|55
|Cem Bolukbasi
|TGM Grand Prix
|41
|35.414
|18
|51
|Raoul Hyman
|B-Max Racing Team
|41
|50.709
|19
|6
|Kakunoshin Ota
|Dandelion Racing
|41
|53.975
|20
|53
|Toshiki Oyu
|TGM Grand Prix
|41
|56.562
|20
|Ryo Hirakawa
|ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
|39
|2 Laps
|36
|Giuliano Alesi
|Vantelin Team TOM'S
|7
|34 Laps
Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri fights back with race two pole
Lawson questions penalty, says pitstop rules "frustrating"
