Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs pole for second race
Super Formula / Fuji Race report

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri denies Hirakawa double win

Reigning Super Formula champion Tomoki Nojiri opened his victory account for the 2022 season with a lights-to-flag win in Sunday's second race at Fuji Speedway.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

Mugen driver Nojiri came out top in a tense late duel with Saturday race winner Ryo Hirakawa (Impul) to take the chequered flag by a margin of 1.6 seconds for his seventh career win, giving himself the championship lead by three points over Hirakawa.

Ritomo Miyata completed the podium for TOM'S in third place, less than a second behind Hirakawa.

While Nojiri made a clean getaway from pole to maintain the lead early on ahead of fellow front-row starter Miyata, his Mugen teammate Ukyo Sasahara was left stranded on the grid for the second time in two days. 

An early safety car period was called when Nobuharu Matsushita pitched Tadasuke Makino into a spin at Turn 10 on the opening lap, an incident that put Dandelion driver Makino out of the race.

Nojiri maintained the advantage over Miyata when the race resumed on lap 5 of 41, with Kenta Yamashita running third ahead of Kamui Kobayashi, Fenestraz and Hirakawa.

Fenestraz dropped to the rear of the pack with a spin, briefly promoting Hirakawa to fifth before he lost a spot to star Team Goh rookie Atsushi Miyake.

Kobayashi was first of the frontrunners to pit when the window opened on lap 10, with Hirakawa settling into fourth place after he had succeeded in repassing and dropping Miyake.

Yamashita was next in the pits of the lead group on lap 19, followed by Miyake on lap 20, giving Hirakawa some crucial time in clear air before he made his stop on lap 22.

That allowed the Impul driver to undercut Miyata, who brought his TOM'S car in the pits on lap 24, with Nojiri following suit one lap later.

However, there was nothing Hirakawa could do about Nojiri in the closing stages, with the gap between the lead pair remaining mostly static at around 1.5s, and Miyata staying close to Hirakawa but never enough so to attempt an overtake - with the top three finishing in that order.

Yamashita brought home his Kondo Racing car in fourth ahead of Miyake, while Yuhi Sekiguchi made a late-stopping strategy to work to finish sixth in the second Impul machine, up 10 places from his grid position.

Hiroki Otsu (Dandelion) and Giuliano Alesi (TOM'S) were seventh and eighth, having both been among the early stoppers, while Kobayashi (KCMG) spent the latter half of the race engaged in a pulsating duel with a recovering Sasahara, finally hanging on for ninth ahead of the Mugen driver.

As in the first race, Red Bull junior Ren Sato (Goh) made a poor getaway from fourth on the grid, dropping to the lower reaches of the top 10. He finally finished 12th after a slow early pitstop and being passed late on Toshiki Oyu (Nakajima Racing).

Fuji Super Formula - Race 2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Team Mugen  
2 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa Team Impul 1.659
3 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 2.494
4 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo Racing 15.042
5 55 Atsushi Miyake Team Goh 15.839
6 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Team Impul 18.206
7 6 Japan Hiroki Otsu Japan Dandelion Racing 31.087
8 36 France Giuliano Alesi Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 35.048
9 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi KCMG 35.940
10 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara Team Mugen 36.338
11 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu TCS Nakajima Racing 37.914
12 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 39.702
13 53 Ren Sato Team Goh 40.658
14 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto TCS Nakajima Racing 41.518
15 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto KCMG 43.342
16 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi ThreeBond Drago CORSE 51.471
17 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 52.643
18 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima docomo business ROOKIE 58.096
19 50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max Racing Team 1'19.086
20 4 France Sacha Fenestraz Kondo Racing 1 Lap
21 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino Japan Dandelion Racing  
View full results
shares
comments
Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs pole for second race
Previous article

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs pole for second race
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs pole for second race Fuji
Super Formula

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs pole for second race

How Fuji opener unravelled for shock front row starters Fuji
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Fuji opener unravelled for shock front row starters

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Tomoki Nojiri More from
Tomoki Nojiri
Mugen finding way to keep two-car team "important" for Nojiri
Super Formula

Mugen finding way to keep two-car team "important" for Nojiri

Nojiri aiming to challenge Yamamoto's Super Formula records
Super Formula

Nojiri aiming to challenge Yamamoto's Super Formula records

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Mugen More from
Mugen
Fuji Super Formula: Sasahara takes surprise first pole Fuji
Super Formula

Fuji Super Formula: Sasahara takes surprise first pole

Dunlop puzzled by dramatic Mugen puncture at Fuji Fuji March testing
Super GT

Dunlop puzzled by dramatic Mugen puncture at Fuji

Dunlop no longer has "massive" one-lap pace, says Sasahara
Super GT

Dunlop no longer has "massive" one-lap pace, says Sasahara

Latest news

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri denies Hirakawa double win
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri denies Hirakawa double win

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs pole for second race
Super Formula Super Formula

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs pole for second race

How Fuji opener unravelled for shock front row starters
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

How Fuji opener unravelled for shock front row starters

Fuji Super Formula: Hirakawa outduels Nojiri for victory
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Fuji Super Formula: Hirakawa outduels Nojiri for victory

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.