New Super Formula car completes wind tunnel tests

The new Super Formula SF19 car has completed wind tunnel testing ahead of its debut in 2019.

After five seasons with the SF14, Super Formula will adopt a faster yet safer car next year to maintain its credentials as the fastest racing series after Formula 1.

Italian chassis manufacturer Dallara has once again been appointed to develop the series’ next-generation race car, the sketches of which were released in October last year.

The SF19 features a “completely new design” including a shorter wheelbase, and efforts have been made to keep the weight as low as possible. The previous-spec SF14 had a minimum weight of 660 kg including the driver, compared to 734 kg for a 2018, halo-fitted F1 car.

As part of the design overhaul, several changes have been made on the aerodynamic front; the rear wing is positioned lower and in a swept back position while winglets have been added on both sidepods.

The new Super Formula car will not carry a halo device, as confirmed last year, with Dallara having taken other measures to make the car safer for the drivers.

The series will continue to use the IndyCar-style push-to-pass button, but organisers are confident of more overtaking as the new car gives increased focus on underfloor for generating downforce.

“The development of the new Super Formula car for the 2019 season is proceeding as planned, with the production of the first chassis in progress in the Dallara production plant," said Dallara's programme manager Fabio Grippa.

“The new car represents an important step forward compared to the previous generation, thanks to a completely new design, aerodynamics and the compliance with the more stringent safety standards requested by motorsport.

“The entire development was focused on the weight control, the main feature of Super Formula. The use of innovative materials and construction technologies have allowed the control of weight increase, despite the rules changes, with the results of keeping the new SF19 one of the lightest single-seater car in the world in this engine power range.

“The aerodynamics results are showing promising data in terms of downforce, drag, aero balance, cooling and overtaking capabilities.

“This will lead to a significant step forward in terms of performance, thanks also to the adoption of powerful and efficient four-cylinder turbo engines developed by Toyota and Honda and the Yokohama tyres.

“From a vehicle dynamic point of view the car will have a shorter wheelbase with a better agility, responsiveness and a more challenging driving experience."

The first prototype of the SF19 is expected to be completed in June, with the first shakedown scheduled at Fuji Speedway the following month.

Deliveries will begin in January, 2019, three months before the start of the new season.