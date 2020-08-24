Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Motegi / Breaking news

Drivers fear Super Formula opener will be "like F3 race"

shares
comments
Drivers fear Super Formula opener will be "like F3 race"
By:

Super Formula drivers believe that the Motegi season opener this weekend will be "like a Formula 3 race" because of the lack of strategy options.

The delayed 2020 season will kick off on Sunday with a shortened 35-lap race (down from the 51 laps over which the 2019 race was run), during which there will be no refuelling and drivers will be expected to use a single set of tyres.

Super Formula has made the change to allow for a move to a condensed weekend format, and also to reduce the number of crew members needed for pitstops.

But it has led to fears among drivers that the race will be a procession, not helped by the fact there is now only once choice of tyre compound following the series' decision to scrap the unloved medium compound Yokohama rubber.

"If there is no pitstop, it’s gonna be hard to overtake because Super Formula cars have a lot of downforce and it’s difficult to follow," Dandelion Racing driver Nirei Fukuzumi, who topped the second day of pre-season running at Fuji back in March, told Motorsport.com.

"I think it will be like an F3 race, so for me it’s not fun. No strategy, it’s just important to be fast in qualifying, which is quite boring."

Read Also:

Inging's two-time series champion Hiroaki Ishiura offered a similar assessment.

"It will be like an F3 race; after five laps we're probably going to know the result," Ishiura told Motorsport.com. "Qualifying will be very important, and this will be the point that all the teams will be focussing on.

"In the past, when we had one spec of tyre, we've had races at Motegi where there was no overtaking from the start to the end. So this could happen again. Even if it's a shorter race I wish there could still be a pitstop."

Kondo Racing rookie Sacha Fenestraz questioned the point of Super Formula scrapping refuelling when the practice is still used in fellow Japanese series SUPER GT, in which the Frenchman is competing for the TOM'S Toyota squad.

"About no pitstops, it’s a bit of a shame and I don’t really understand why, because we are doing pitstops here [in SUPER GT]," Fenestraz told Motorsport.com. 

"Of course qualifying will be a big part of the weekend. If you start from P7 or P8, you don’t have the strategy to make up ground. You have the push-to-pass which can help, but it will be a bit more boring. It won’t be the same without pitstops."

Vips won't race in Motegi Super Formula opener

Previous article

Vips won't race in Motegi Super Formula opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Motegi
Drivers Hiroaki Ishiura , Sacha Fenestraz , Nirei Fukuzumi
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash

Clutch problem hinders Alonso at Indy as O'Ward stars
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Clutch problem hinders Alonso at Indy as O'Ward stars

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

Drivers fear Super Formula opener will be "like F3 race"
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Drivers fear Super Formula opener will be "like F3 race"

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty

Cook stripped of Oulton Park BTCC victory
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Cook stripped of Oulton Park BTCC victory

Latest news

Drivers fear Super Formula opener will be "like F3 race"
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Drivers fear Super Formula opener will be "like F3 race"

Vips won't race in Motegi Super Formula opener
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Vips won't race in Motegi Super Formula opener

Calderon to race at Motegi; Vips, Sette Camara still in doubt
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon to race at Motegi; Vips, Sette Camara still in doubt

Super Formula could use dropped scores in 2020
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula could use dropped scores in 2020

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP

2
IndyCar

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash

3
IndyCar

Clutch problem hinders Alonso at Indy as O'Ward stars

1h
4
MotoGP

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

5
Super Formula

Drivers fear Super Formula opener will be "like F3 race"

31m

Latest news

Drivers fear Super Formula opener will be "like F3 race"
SF

Drivers fear Super Formula opener will be "like F3 race"

Vips won't race in Motegi Super Formula opener
SF

Vips won't race in Motegi Super Formula opener

Calderon to race at Motegi; Vips, Sette Camara still in doubt
SF

Calderon to race at Motegi; Vips, Sette Camara still in doubt

Super Formula could use dropped scores in 2020
SF

Super Formula could use dropped scores in 2020

Vips to travel to Japan despite risk of entry refusal
SF

Vips to travel to Japan despite risk of entry refusal

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.