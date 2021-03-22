Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
27 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
40 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours
Super Formula / Breaking news

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance

By:
, News Editor

Toyota protege Ritomo Miyata has voiced his frustration at not being handed a chance to prove himself overseas, despite having beaten AlphaTauri Formula 1 racer Yuki Tsunoda earlier in his career.

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance

After winning last year's Super Formula Lights title, Miyata is embarking on his first season in Super Formula this year, replacing Nick Cassidy at TOM'S, and also made his debut in SUPER GT's top GT500 class in 2020 with Toyota squad Racing Project Bandoh.

The 21-year-old was a rival of Honda-backed Tsunoda earlier in his career, with the two going up against each other in Japanese Formula 4 in 2017.

Miyata won the title that year, graduating to All-Japan Formula 3 (since renamed SF Lights) the following season, while Tsunoda finished third overall behind Ukyo Sasahara.

Tsunoda won the title in his second year in F4 in 2018 before earning the chance to race in F3 in Europe with Honda's backing in 2019, and a spectacular rookie campaign in Formula 2 last year paved the way for him to replace Daniil Kvyat in AlphaTauri's F1 line-up for 2021.

Read Also:

Miyata on the other hand has ascended the ladder to Japan's top two championships as part of Toyota's driver development programme - but says he feels he deserves a chance to race abroad after beating Tsunoda.

“I’ve a strong desire to race overseas," Miyata told Motorsport.com. "This might sound a bit like grumbling, but since my karting days I’ve never been beaten by Tsunoda, who is making his debut in F1 this year. I’ve never failed to win a championship and I was also champion in F4.

“He has been able to get to F1 because he was supported by a different manufacturer, but my results were better and yet I never got the chance to race overseas. It’s frustrating that I’ve had to stay in Japan all this time despite getting good results.

"I can’t help but feel that I’ve been surpassed by [Tsunoda]. In order to get where I want to go, I want to prove my speed and strength in Super Formula so that everyone will think, ‘Miyata shouldn’t be here’.”

Miyata made his Super Formula debut last year as he was drafted in to replace an absent Kazuki Nakajima at TOM'S in both the Okayama and Autopolis races, scoring a best finish of eighth.

Having qualified on the front row for his Okayama debut only to slump to ninth in the race, Miyata admits that improving his race pace will be key to his chances of fighting for the championship.

“With my two substitute appearances last year, I was able to show my speed in qualifying, but I need more race experience,” he said. 

“I don't yet fully understand Super Formula, so I haven't been able to extract the maximum from the car. I want to work together with my engineer [Masaki Saeda, pictured with Miyata below] and be in a good situation for the first race.”

Interview by Sunie Dan

Ritomo Miyata（Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S）

Ritomo Miyata（Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments

Related video

Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours

Previous article

Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Ritomo Miyata
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin defends DJR from fan "attack"

12h
2
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell

14h
3
Super Formula

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance

18min
4
Formula 1

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022

14h
5
Supercars

Ryan slams critics after Sandown podium

22h
Latest news
Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance
SF

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance

18m
Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours
SF

Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours

Mar 19, 2021
Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence
SF

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence

Mar 17, 2021
Ishiura gets Inging advisory role after SF retirement
SF

Ishiura gets Inging advisory role after SF retirement

Mar 15, 2021
Baltas named on Super Formula entry list, set to miss Fuji
SF

Baltas named on Super Formula entry list, set to miss Fuji

Mar 12, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Ex-Honda junior Natori launches crowdfunding campaign
Super Formula Lights / Breaking news

Ex-Honda junior Natori launches crowdfunding campaign

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools' Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools'

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Ritomo Miyata
Toyota protege Miyata seals Super Formula Lights title
Super Formula Lights / Breaking news

Toyota protege Miyata seals Super Formula Lights title

TOM'S rookie Miyata "worried" by Okayama double duty Okayama
Super Formula / Breaking news

TOM'S rookie Miyata "worried" by Okayama double duty

Toyota calls up Super Formula rookies to race at Okayama Okayama
Super Formula / Breaking news

Toyota calls up Super Formula rookies to race at Okayama

More from
TOM'S
Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings
Super Formula / Breaking news

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener
Super GT / Breaking news

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener

Alesi named in three-car TOM'S Super Formula Lights squad
Super Formula Lights / Breaking news

Alesi named in three-car TOM'S Super Formula Lights squad

Trending Today

McLaughlin defends DJR from fan "attack"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin defends DJR from fan "attack"

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022

Ryan slams critics after Sandown podium
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Ryan slams critics after Sandown podium

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Perez needs five races to get up to speed with Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez needs five races to get up to speed with Red Bull

Latest news

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance

Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence
SF Super Formula / Commentary

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence

Ishiura gets Inging advisory role after SF retirement
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Ishiura gets Inging advisory role after SF retirement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.